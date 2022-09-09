Subscribe

Napa draws from East Bay for new parks, recreation leader

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 9, 2022, 11:32AM
Updated 9 hours ago

Breyana Brandt is the new Parks and Recreation director for the City of Napa.

The city reported that Brandt previously served as Parks and Recreation director for the town of Moraga in the East Bay.

She has held other position, including assistant recreation and human services director for the city of San Leandro. Brandt holds a bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies and a master’s of Public Administration from San Francisco State University.

