Napa economic conference attendees advised event should make them a bit ‘uncomfortable’

Napa Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference delivered a day’s worth of economic trends and information about innovations shaping the future of business.

In kicking off the Nov. 16 event at the Silverado Resort, Jeri Hansen, the chamber’s CEO, encouraged the audience to also experience a bit of uneasiness.

“(The) hope is that you are informed, challenged, inspired and, maybe just for a few moments now and then, slightly uncomfortable,” Hansen said to the sold-out crowd of 140 people. “This kind of uncomfortable should feel … a bit daring, full of possibility, like when you're trying something new and you know it’s going to stretch your boundaries.”

Keynote speaker Christopher Thornberg, founder of Los Angeles-based Beacon Economics, picked up where Hansen left off.

“My goal here today is to make you a little bit uncomfortable about what you think is going on in the world versus what’s really going on in the world,” Thornberg said.

The surge of inflation, the collapse of consumer confidence and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive actions to right the economy are indisputable facts, he said, but it’s important to look deeper.

“The economy has not gone into a recession over the last year and a half,” Thornberg said. “The economy today is significantly healthier than it was a year ago, when all these recession cries were starting to become so loud.”

Thornberg said he does not dismiss how “tragic” the circumstances were, but that it’s important to understand social narratives versus economic reality.

“As far as business cycles go … right off the bat, I can acknowledge that this was the deepest recession we’ve ever had,” Thornberg said. “But also for the record, it was the second-shortest recession ever. It literally lasted about eight weeks.”

Thornberg said consumer spending is up, citing as an example that restaurant spending is 38% higher today than it was before the pandemic.

The conference also featured two panel sessions, one looking at the benefits of tourism and the other about workforce issues.

Among the participants in the “State of the Workforce: Business-driven Strategies and Solutions” panel was consultant Barbara Halsey of Next Generation Sector Partnerships, a national organization that brings together executives from one industry in the same region to tackle common employment challenges such as recruitment and retention, and work together to advocate for change.

The panel also included Torence Powell, president of Napa Valley College, and Bruce Wilson, executive director of the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay.

“We have education, employment and economic development represented on this stage,” Wilson said. “Let’s not engage with our business community in vacuums, let’s organize for success.”

“Let’s bring those sectors that are driving your economy to the table, figure out who they are, and then check your ego and your logo at the door,” Halsey said. “What are you going to do together that none of you can do alone that’s going to build and be responsive to the local needs of the businesses that are driving this economy? It’s a different approach.”

Neal Harrison, who leads the city of Napa’s Economic Development Division, moderated one of the sessions.

Citing statistics from Visit Napa Valley, Harrison said the county welcomes over 4 million visitors every year, which creates a more than $2 billion ecosystem that supports local businesses and employs 1 in 5 residents.

Thomas Bensel, managing director of the Culinary Institute of America and current board chair of Visit Napa Valley, and Michael Collins, general manager of Archer Hotel, were on the panel moderated by Harrison.

“We employ over 200 team members, and the vast majority of those team members are actually from Napa proper, which is pretty amazing,” Collins said. “We ran a quick report just to see how strong the statistics have held out for us since opening (in November 2017). And we’re very proud that we have such a strong workforce that actually comes from the city itself.”

But will Napa’s workforce be able to afford to live there in the future? That is an open question, according to data trends provided by Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler.

“Another little drumbeat that sits behind the way people think about what wage they need to be paid is what their housing payment is,” said Eyler. “For better or for worse, the rent change in Napa County and the city of Napa, specifically, has actually gone up faster than most other comparison areas in California.”

Eyler, a renowned economist in Sonoma and Marin counties, has been working with the city of Napa for the last several years and providing a dashboard for local economic data and indicators.

His presentation also included data and trends about diversification issues, the labor force, and differences within industries, among other topics.

The Press Democrat and The North Bay Business Journal were among the event’s sponsors.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.