Napa entrepreneur hopes Seismocon quake device will help homeowners in the next ‘big one’

When Mike Sjoblom raced out of his Napa home on an early summer Sunday morning in 2014, the businessman hesitated to go back inside.

“My house went back and forth for 20 seconds,” he said, recalling the 6.0 magnitude Napa earthquake that killed one person, injured more than 200 and caused $1 billion in damage.

“It looked like someone threw a hand grenade in the house,” he said, recalling standing outside with the neighbors and staring at the house.

“I know nothing about earthquakes. I thought,, ‘Is it actually structurally sound to go back in? How do I know the house is intact?’” he said.

Sjoblom, a 57-year-old consumer electronics executive turned engineer and entrepreneur originally from the Silicon Valley, has devoted the last eight years to assembling a handful of engineers to develop a device and system that may answer that critical question.

But no, Seismocon can’t predict earthquakes.

What the wall-mounted unit is designed to do is tell the homeowner how much the building has been compromised after a quake has occurred.

The device that’s about the size of a thermostat uses a combination of artificial intelligence and algorithms to conclude the extent of damage in one of four levels by analyzing sensor data on the angles of walls. Then, the computer-based system will send text messages to the homeowner, indicating the level of safety — slight, moderate, severe and collapse.

Sjoblom received a patent on the product in mid-July. He intends to start testing the system next month and, if all goes as planned, it’s set for mass production in a year. A production facility has not been identified yet.

Sjoblom launched a Crowdfunding campaign in July to assist the startup enterprise. Much like a cable television service, he envisions the initial investment of the box will cost between $250 to $350, with a monthly service that will run at least $10 per month. He has initially invested $20,000 in the startup.

The goal is to have 100 installations in place within the first three years.

Sjoblom noted that time is of the essence to get the product out, based on his own scary experience that has left an indelible mark on his psyche.

“(The Napa quake) was one of the most violent earthquakes I’ve been through because it was so shallow,” he said.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the quake that occurred on the West Napa Fault damaged almost 2,000 buildings, some historic. It took weeks for reports declaring what buildings were inhabitable that Sjoblom insists Seismocon would have taken hours to complete.

“This was the largest earthquake in the North Bay since 1906,” said David Schwartz, a Bay Area seismology expert who worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for decades. The epicenter of the 1906 quake was in San Francisco, but it read 7.9 on the Richter scale, causing massive damage at a time when buildings codes were not up to par. As for Bay Area quakes, the Loma Prieta earthquake that happened in 1989 during the World Series measured 6.9.

It’s unclear when the next big one will happen, but fault lines in the Wine Country region exist that may produce a large, catastrophic rumbling, Schwartz pointed out.

The Rodgers Creek Fault runs under Santa Rosa and up into Healdsburg. That fault produced a 5.9 magnitude quake in 1969.

“It’s capable of a 7.0,” Schwartz said.

Besides smaller fault lines such as Berryessa, Green Valley, Healdsburg and Mayacama, Schwartz indicated the massive San Andreas fault also runs through the North Bay. Its path follows the spine of California.

And sometimes the faults that can cause the most damage are those that are connected to others.

“The Hayward fault is the most hazardous in the U.S. because of the population,” he said. The fault line, which connects to many other smaller faults including those in the North Bay, runs through the East Bay north. It’s situated right under Berkeley.

“The hazard is high, but people can prepare,” he said.

And once a quake occurs, building officials and engineers say it’s helpful to have all the tools in the toolbox to keep people safe.

Sonoma County building inspector David Willoughby said, at first glance, developing a product like Seismocon “seems to be helpful.” But whether it’s the end-all on giving a homeowner a detailed report about damage remains a big question.

“It could be helpful, but it’s not going to replace someone going out there and seeing (the building),” the Healdsburg official said. “It takes a person to do that.”

Most building officials agree that structures would ultimately need human inspectors to provide a clearer picture over the long haul of occupying them.

Eric Kreager, a structural engineer with MKM & Associates in Rohnert Park, said a computer-based system may be able to use sensors to read “displacement” of a building and whether it “didn’t snap back into place” once a quake occurs.

But the system may only read certain parameters and not get the whole picture compared to something an inspector with experience may see.

“So, as far as that, there’s a benefit. But it will only evaluate what is based on the (programmed) parameters,” he said.

John Farrow of Farrow Construction in Santa Rosa questioned the level of interest in this type of purchase.

“I don’t think there’s a big enough market for it. Of course, when there’s an earthquake, there will be a higher demand,” he said.

