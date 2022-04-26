Napa farmers’ market secures a site deal

Amid a surge in customer visits during the pandemic, the location-insecure Napa Farmers Market will be sticking around in the city of Napa's West Street parking lot for the near future.

The Napa City Council voted unanimously to approve a license agreement for use of the parking lot by the Farmers Market during its current times on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Napa Farmers Market is the largest California Certified Farmers Market in Napa County, according to recreation manager Katrina Gregory. There are also certified markets in St. Helena, Long Meadow Ranch in St. Helena, and Calistoga, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The Napa market provides farm-fresh produce, Gregory said, and helps address local food insecurity by providing a variety of food assistance programs, including CalFresh, Market Match and WIC. Additionally, the market donates fresh produce to Napa's local food bank, the South Napa Shelter and other organizations that provide food assistance, according to Gregory.

Gregory said that since the market moved to the West Street parking lot in May 2020, it's operated under a more temporary, special event permit.