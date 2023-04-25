Napa financial adviser wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“My number one goal is to help clients achieve their personal financial goals,” says Sean Desmarais. “As long as my clients are reaching their own goals, I will have hit my own.”

Desmarais also hopes to earn a managing director title at a global investment bank, a goal of his since he was earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics at California State University, Sacramento. He’s worked with Morgan Stanley for four years, and has been a financial advisor for two.

In November 2022, he and his team reached a nationwide ranking on Forbes Top 100 Teams in the high net worth category.

Desmarais was also a past secretary of the board for the Solano Community College Foundation. Currently, he volunteers at Collabria Care hospice, helping patients and assisting in the organization’s fundraising.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“On the one hand, I am familiar with new technology and tools that can help me streamline my work and communicate more effectively with clients. I am also able to build long-term relationships with clients that can last for many years, which can be a valuable asset for my practice and my clients.

On the other hand, I acknowledge that my age can make it challenging to build credibility with clients to navigate complex financial issues. Additionally, clients may be hesitant to trust a young financial advisor, especially if they perceive me as inexperienced or lacking in knowledge although I have eight years of experience in a wide range of investments in my career.”