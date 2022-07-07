Napa fine-beverage consultancy Azur Associates launches fractional CFO services

Napa-based Azur Associates has added fractional chief financial officer services to what it offers the premium beverage business and hired to lead the venture Cathy Hazel, a former CFO and top executive for notable North Coast vintners.

Fractional CFO services are a way for smaller businesses to bring on the expertise of an experienced finance executive without a full-time hire.

“In working with a variety of clients over the past several years, we saw a clear need for executive-level financial guidance and support for smaller wineries. I’m pleased that Cathy Hazel has decided to join our team to specialize in these services,” said Azur Associates founder Pat DeLong in the Wednesday announcement.

Hazel has over 30 years of experience in financial and executive leadership, according to Azur. Hazel was CFO at Cakebread Cellars for over seven years, leaving in January of this year, according to Hazel’s LinkedIn profile. Cakebread hired Rich Archer to fill that role, the vintner said.

Before Cakebread, Hazel was director of finance and controller for Goelet Wine Estates’ Clos Du Val winery in Napa Valley, and prior to that was controller for J Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. Hazel was general manager for Napa Valley’s Long Meadow Ranch for five years.

She started her career as a certified public accountant with Deloitte in San Francisco in 1990.

Fractional CFOs can manage a shorter-term project, such as implementing new financial systems, or be a longer-term adviser, according to Azur. Projects can include long-range planning, budgeting, cost accounting, financing, new business modeling, and more.

Azur Associates offers advice from former C-level executives in the beverage industry on financial and strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, business intelligence, and route-to-market plans.