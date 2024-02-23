Napa Food Bank moves to permanent new south Napa location

The Napa Food Bank recently moved to an expansive new permanent home in south Napa, one that’s mostly empty now but will soon be filled with food.

Drene Johnson, executive director of Community Action Napa Valley — the organization that runs the food bank — explained Tuesday how the new 18,000-square-foot facility at 938 Kaiser Road will come to serve food pantry visitors in the near future.

The entrance area will soon serve as a by-appointment free food pantry, she noted, where people will be able to come in and shop around for what they need. That area also includes two large televisions, which she said will show those there programming in English and Spanish about how to cook certain recipes.

Several offices are also included in the building but the majority of the space is dedicated to food bank storage that will feed into the pantry and the six other pantry locations the organization maintains around Napa County.

The storage area was essentially empty Tuesday, with a few lifts scattered around and a 1,000-square-foot cold storage area in a corner. But Johnson said the area will soon be piled high with food, a process that will be helped along by the loading dock there.

Along with being considerably bigger — the new building has allowed for an expansion from 10,000 to 18,000 square feet — the building is much nicer than previous locations, according to Johnson.

It was previously occupied by Theoni Collection Lifestyle Event Rentals. With white paint, stone floors, a few chandeliers — including in the bathrooms — and a considerable number of windows, the location retains a certain upscale, airy flair. That will help those who come to the food pantry not feel stigmatized, according to Johnson.

Johnson said she’s expecting Americans With Disability Act inspections on the building will be finished in about a week. Doug Hawker, board chair of Community Action Napa Valley, estimated that the grand opening for the space will likely be in late March or early April.

Currently, the organization is running a food pantry program in front of the building, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Community Action Napa Valley has previously moved the food bank around to different locations a few times, and leased each of those spaces. But the organization received a $1 million grant from the state to help purchase a new home, and paid $4.2 million for the Kaiser Road site.

Hawker said the location brings with it several benefits. That includes easier access to parking, along with space, efficiency and setting up the area to solar power.

“We’re all sort of in awe that we were able to locate a facility like this, fund that facility and open it up to the community,” Walker said. “We’re really looking forward to the grand opening.”

Having the food bank and pantry locations in the same place — they’ve previously been separated — will certainly help with efficiency, Hawker said.

“The food bank itself, the facility is more of a warehouse, although we do have other nonprofits coming in and moving food out of there, but it’s really more of a receiving and sending facility,” Hawker said. “Having the pantry right next door, particularly with the size and ambiance of the pantry, it’s hugely beneficial.”

Hawker noted that having more capacity is also a big benefit — he said it seemed like a soccer field could fit into the food bank area while it’s empty — particularly with demand for food banks rising.

“I think the pandemic got that trend started, we all expected that to drop off a little bit, but it really hasn’t,” Hawker said.

Increased capacity also comes into play when emergencies — such as earthquakes or fires — strike the local community. People’s need for food bank food spikes up during those times, Hawker said, and in the past the organization hasn’t been able to accept all the disaster relief that comes from the state or federal government because of its lower capacity.

Walker also said that, because Community Action Napa Valley isn’t paying out leasing costs, they’ll be able to use those funds to expand community-based programming.

“And we won’t have to move when the landlord decides to raise the rent or wants to use the facility for another function, Walker said.

Johnson mentioned that the new location will synergize with the needs of other organizations in the area, including the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency campus located nearby.

According to county spokesperson Linda Weinreich, the close proximity will make it easier for people who access services at the Health and Human Services campus — which include food and nutrition resources such as CalFresh — to also access food at the pantry.

The food bank currently distributes an average of around 118,000 pounds of food per month, adding up to over 110,000 meals annually. That includes through partnerships with nonprofits, local governments and churches across Napa County.

Terence Mulligan, executive director of the Napa Valley Community Foundation, said in an email that the “larger, more functional facility” represents an opportunity for the “thousands of hardworking families in our community who struggle to put food on the table.

“This expansion highlights a tough truth: too many of our neighbors are struggling with basic needs like groceries and fresh food,” Mulligan wrote. “Our hope is that with a new loading dock and increased storage, the Food Bank will be able to operate even more efficiently and expand their considerable reach."

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.