Napa fulfillment company starts new building

Napa Valley-based Copper Peak Logistics (CPL), a direct-to-consumer wine fulfillment, distribution and logistics services company, has broken ground on a new fulfillment center there.

It’s the second expansion for the family-owned fulfillment company. In the Fall of 2020, it expanded to its 55,000 square-foot St. Louis facility, quadrupling its size and capabilities there.

In the Napa Valley, CPL currently operates in an 80,000-square-foot facility in American Canyon. The company described the new fulfillment center as only several miles away from CPL’s current location, “it will provide improved access for clients in Sonoma Valley and Napa Valley.”

The fulfillment center will be located off Devlin Road near Route 221 and Hwy 12/29, north of the airport and directly above the industrial corridor. The build-to-suit facility will allow CPL to continue pursuing a controlled, methodical growth strategy.

As the anchor tenant of the 250,650 square-foot facility, CPL will occupy 150,000 square feet, which is optimized as a cross-docking fulfillment center with 28-foot clear ceiling heights, the company stated.

“We were very fortunate to find this new opportunity,” stated Milton Cornwell, COO/co-founder of CPL. “We were able to custom design the facility to our specifications from day one, which will lead to operating efficiencies and enhancements that we’re extremely excited about.”

The project will be managed by Scannell Properties, the real estate development and investment company specializing in large industrial and logistics projects. ARCO National Construction Company, Inc., the 7th largest design-build contractor in the United States, will handle construction.