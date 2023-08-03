Napa gets new gastropub: The Lincoln

A new American gastropub in Napa called The Lincoln opened July 21.

The establishment will offer casual dining, a variety of local wines, beers and cocktails, as well as weekend brunch and entertainment, according to Paul Franson’s NapaLife..

“We’ve designed every aspect with a relaxing atmosphere in mind,” restaurateur Adam Snyder told the online publication. “The comfortable vibe, large patio and space for larger groups, make it a place for locals and visitors alike to gather.”

The Lincoln is located at 505 Lincoln Ave., next to Ace & Vine. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.