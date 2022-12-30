Napa home-theater installer buys its own building

Audio Visual Engineering of Napa now owns its home at 461 Technology Way.

The company purchased the 2,811-square-foot building on July 29 for $895,000 from wine industry services company G3 Enterprises Inc., according to Bay Area Development Company, a Small Business Administration financing conduit. It had been located in the Napa’s Kellebrew Building, 3149 California Blvd., Suite J, Napa.

Brian Watson started Audio Visual Engineering (707-253-7703) in 1999 to provide custom-designed home theaters in the Bay Area. The company has grown to a staff of 17.

Morgan Stanley Bank and Bay Area Development provided the financing through the SBA 504 program.

Laura Duffy, Matt Bracco and Chris Neeb represented G3 Enterprises in the sale. Michael Moffett of Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley represented the buyer.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.