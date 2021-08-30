Cambria Hotel Napa Valley opens 4 years after construction started

The four-story, 90-room Cambria Hotel Napa Valley has opened in Napa, operator by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) announced.

“Bordering the Napa River and surrounded by Northern California's stunning natural scenery, this hotel offers an unparalleled upscale experience, whether you're a wine or outdoor enthusiast — and we're thrilled to now offer two hotels in this majestic part of the country,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels.

The Cambria Hotel Napa Valley was developed by Stratus Development Partners, LLC, which also recently teamed with the brand to open the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country, located in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with 71 hotels in the pipeline, 18 of which are currently under construction

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) oversees more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the company reported.

The Journal reported in April the developers of the project planned to restart their efforts the next month after months of the project being stalled. Construction was begun in 2018.

In July Atlas Hospitality Group reported that hotel construction projects across California were increasing.