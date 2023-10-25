Napa lacks funding source to fix parking issues, but refuses to start paid parking

People won’t be paying to park on downtown Napa’s streets anytime soon, the Napa City Council decided early this month. But that move could have some negative implications for the city’s ability to solve its long-term parking problems.

Tony Valadez, the city’s parking programs manager — in charge of implementing recommendations made by a 2015 parking management plan — said paid parking was intended to directly and indirectly solve downtown parking issues.

It works as parking management, for instance, by giving an incentive for people to change their habits around parking downtown, he said. In Napa, such a program was intended to push drivers toward the city’s underutilized parking garages and lots, and free up street spaces often full during peak hours.

“Ultimately there aren’t enough long-term parking options for people that are coming downtown, whether they be downtown employees or whether they be visitors,” Valadez said.

At the same time, Valadez previously estimated the city would raise nearly $2.2 million in the first year of the program. That funding would then be plugged back into parking enforcement staffing, operating expenses, maintenance and various other improvements.

But the Napa City Council turned down paid parking Oct. 3, as members felt too much still needed to be figured out.

The council made various suggestions, including wayfinding changes to make sure people know where to find non-street parking; boosting enforcement; and reducing current downtown street parking time limits — which are set at two hours — to discourage downtown employees from shuffling vehicles around those spots all day.

But Mayor Scott Sedgley, the sole member of the City Council to speak in support of paid parking, said many of the suggestions from council members would still require some type of funding source.

Funding is needed generally for capital improvements, he said, such as parking garages. Other needs will go unfunded if the city reorganizes the budget to address parking problems, he added.

“We want improved garages, we want all these things down here, but it’s going to be tough to find the money to do that,” Sedgley said.

Valadez said the current parking system, indeed, has plenty of challenges, but staff is figuring out what’s feasible without revenue from paid parking.

For example, there’s still a need to fix the city’s downtown employee parking problems by encouraging employees to shift into lots and garages, according to Valadez.

That could be approached via an employee parking permit program, as Valadez had proposed under a paid program.

But he said he wasn’t sure how receptive the community would be with the continued availability of free street parking. (Council member Mary Luros has suggested that reducing the hours of on-street parking could also serve to encourage employees into a permit program.)

Another suggestion was converting three-hour time-limited spots in parking garages to free spaces. But that move could increase the need for enforcement by leading to an increase of people attempting to illegally park in those spaces at night, according to Valadez.

“It becomes much more difficult to manage when we have free all-day parking,” Valadez said. “Basically, less restrictions make it easier for people to take advantage of those spaces.”

Most of the potential changes — even ones that are already planned — come with a cost. That includes an upcoming set of policy changes, suggestions to improve the parking garages with lighting or security to make them more appealing, hiring more enforcement officers, and even adjusting parking time limits, given a need to buy new signs, according to Valadez.

Valadez suggested the city may be able to find grant funding for some of those changes.

The city was previously awarded a $350,000 Metropolitan Transportation Commission grant to address parking issues, he said, though the city is at risk of losing out on those funds given that they were supposed to be used to kick-start the paid parking program.

“We don’t know yet how we would be able to address those specific projects they will want to see improvement on,” Valadez said. “Maybe there are grant opportunities out there, who knows. That’s something that we’ll have to figure out. But it does make it much more difficult when a potential revenue source is cut out of the equation.”

