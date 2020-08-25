Some Napa County areas reduced to evacuation warning from Hennessey Fire

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1:50 p.m.

The county of Napa reduced evacuation orders to warnings for the following areas on the west side of the Hennessey Fire: Silverado Trail south from Deer Park Road to Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road), including Fawn Park, Madrone Knolls, Meadowood, and Howell Mountain Road, including roads off of Howell Mountain Road up to and including Conn Valley Road, Taplin Road, Rutherford Hill Road, and Long Ranch Road; and Sage Canyon Road up to Chiles Pope Valley Road.

Still under evacuation orders are Highway 128/Sage Canyon from Chiles Pope Valley Road east to Highway 121 (Moskowite Corners); Deer Park Road leading up to the communities of Deer Park and Angwin, and all roads in between; Howell Mountain Road (aka Old Howell Mountain Road) from Conn Valley Road to Deer Park Road.

Aug. 25, 11:45 a.m.

The Hennessey Fire in Napa, Lake and Solano counties has grown to 296,050 acres as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and was 29% contained.

It is part of the LNU Lightning Complex that includes the Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County. It covered nearly 353,000 acres and was 27% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire started lifting Hennessey Fire evacuation orders in Napa and Solano counties on Monday, according to the Napa Valley Register. About 17,000 Napa County residents had been under mandatory or advisory evacuations.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for these southern and southeastern areas of Lake County: portions of Hidden Valley Lake, Jerusalem Valley, Middletown and Lower Lake.

The most active part of the Hennessey Fire on Tuesday morning was the northwest portion, from Pallisades Road near Calistoga in Napa County to Middletown in Lake County, according to a Cal Fire briefing.

Woodward Fire in Point Reyes National Seashore on the Marin County coast is now estimated to cover nearly 3,000 acres, growing by another 300-350 acres overnight, according to Brandon Cichowski of Cal Fire in a briefing Tuesday morning on the park’s Facebook page.

Currently, containment is only 5%, with the fire growing on the north side in the coastal scrub brush, despite airborne firefighting.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents on Silverhills Road, Fox Drive and Noren Way south of Inverness Park to evacuate immediately along Sir Francis Drake Boulevard toward Point Reyes, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

Since last week, more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Olema and Bolinas have been under a warning for possible evacuations, the publication said.