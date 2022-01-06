Napa, Marin, Sonoma small-, mid-sized firms enthusiastic about 2022, have shifted business models

In line with a just released survey showing at least 70% of small- to mid-sized U.S. company leaders optimistic about 2022, North Bay business operators from bookstores to food manufacturers remain as bullish, counting on their practiced ability to adapt.

JPMorgan Chase’s survey released Wednesday centered on more than 2,600 U.S. companies under $500 million in annual sales. The financial company reported 83% of the mid-sized companies and 71% of smaller operations were upbeat about this upcoming year.

2022’s level of optimism is despite continued uncertainty surrounding a pandemic that lingers in different forms, hits in waves, created supply chain woes, along with a perplexing job market that demands more in return for hours of productivity.

Josef and Jill Keller, who run Chef Josef Gourmet Seasonings based in Santa Rosa, joined nearly two-thirds (65%) of mid-sized businesses in using “strategic stockpiling” to overcome problems with goods brought into ports. They rented a 10-by-20-foot storage facility last fall to stockpile the cans they need from China.

“In the fall, things were loosening up, and we were able to do some arts and crafts shows,” Josef Keller said. “The next few months are questionable, but after that, we’re hoping to do more demos in the stores.”

To the Kellers, the variant isn’t as “deadly,” and the hope is there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We just tend to be optimistic,” she said.

The couple’s seasonings business is up 20% in revenue from 2020s, but he declined to say how much.

Learning to adapt to supply chain issues has become a part of life in running a company, they stressed.

“If you’re not up for changing in these times, you won’t make it,” he said.

Mike Ralls, CEO of Addictive Coffee based in San Rafael, said his coffee supplies have risen 40% to 60%, but so far, customers have been willing to pay that.

“We’re 100% optimistic — really because we’ve learned to pivot and adapt,” Ralls said.

During the pandemic, the coffee manufacturer swapped its kegs that the tech companies use to dispense coffee in their lunchrooms for cans that employees buy on the go. He hasn’t looked back since doubling his company’s undisclosed revenue.

“Omicron pushed us back a few weeks (going into 2022), but we have shifted to new ideas,” said Ralls, who with his wife Jen, sells coffee to many technology companies. “In the middle of the surge in California, companies have had to get their breakrooms ready. They have to get back to business.”

And when employees do return to the breakrooms, companies are expecting to invest in their well-being and incomes.

According to the JPMorgan Chase survey, 81% of mid-sized businesses and 38% of smaller companies intend to increase wages for labor. In addition to more money, 45% of firms noted they will “give employees flexibility on where they work,” along with 40% of small businesses already providing flexible hours.

Robert Hurley, JPMorgan Chase’s Middle Market Northern California leader, labeled the labor market as one of the “highest concerns” for small- and mid-sized businesses.

Notably, even the threat of interest rates rising in 2022, as the Federal Reserve has hinted to, takes a back seat to the labor and supply challenges that confront small businesses now, Hurley emphasized.

“Still, amid uncertainty, turmoil and another variant, we still see a growing optimism among business leaders,” Hurley said. “This is proving their resiliency. First, they had to deal with the economic shock in 2020. They figured that out. Now, they’re not as fazed by it, because they have a blueprint (of how to operate).”

Tra Vigne Pizzeria owner Cynthia Ariosta is optimistic, despite having endured a roller coaster from revenue taking a dive in 2020 to 2021, which “broke records,” she stated, declining to release specific revenue figures.

“There’s still a lot of pent-up demand to go out (to eat).”

Those patrons seeking to supply their own refrigerators have also contributed to the recent return-from-the-ashes success for food manufacturers like Wildbrine of Santa Rosa.

“We’re pretty bullish about 2022. There will be more pent-up energy and demand, if we get through this (latest pandemic surge),” CEO Chris Glab told the Business Journal.

Glab said he’s grateful his ingredients for his plant-based organic foods are sourced locally, so his supply chain issues are minimal compared to other businesses.

“When we come out of this, people are going to want to focus on their health,” he said.

Elaine Petrocelli, owner of Corte Madera’s Book Passage, spent 2020 facing shutdowns that kept her customers away from the inside of her shop and from attending her well-known book events. She invested in online sales and curbside pickups as well as counted on a reliable staff.

This fall, when it appeared the supply chain was posing problems, Petrocelli’s buyer bought in advance of the holidays in the fall, sensing what would be top sellers.

“We did not have a big problem of running out,” she said.

Petrocelli has noticed a continuing surge in the number of customers who are growing more accustomed to buying online.

“We’ve had to pivot (online), but at the same time, not lose what made Book Passage, Book Passage,” she said. “After 35 years, I feel blessed.”