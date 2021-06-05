Napa marketing agency Suited Hospitality launches; Napa winery Cuvaison expanding tasting room

Suited Hospitality in Napa has launched, focusing on marketing, public relations, operations management and “culinary refinement.”

Its founders are Kristine Keefer, David Sisler, Mitch Lienhard and Martha Cromar

“With top-notch expertise in public relations, culinary and beverage program development, service training, business operations, and social media marketing, they offer a unique, one-stop agency for any and all hospitality requirements,” the announcement stated.

Cuvaison Winery in the Napa County side of the Los Carneros winegrowing region announced plans to expand its tasting room by adding more terrace area and a sliding glass wall.

A second phase, the company announced May 25, will be installation of open-air pavilions for VIP tastings and special events, which will be cantilevered above the south shore of the property’s scenic pond.

As part of the overall project, Cuvaison will also be moving its powerlines underground to ensure unobstructed views for its guests and a fire-safe transfer of power to the winery. The first stage of construction is scheduled for completion in late summer of 2021, with the second phase scheduled for completion in summer of 2022.