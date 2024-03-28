Napa mechanical contractor Bell Products cools pace on its new HQ project

Napa mechanical systems contractor Bell Products has set the thermostat to cool for its new headquarters project.

On May 25, 2023, the American Canyon Planning Commission approved a design permit for the 79-year-old mechanical, plumbing and sheet-metal fabrication company to build a two-story warehouse at 130 Dodd Court. The 30,597-square-foot warehouse was designed to have 10,000 square feet of office space for the operations staff.

Founded in 1945 by Joe Bell, Bell Products currently operates out of a nearly 12,000-square-foot facility 722 Soscol Ave. in Napa.

“(W)e’ve decided to pump the brakes on the project, temporarily,“ co-owner Paul Irwin told the Journal in an email.

