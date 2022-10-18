Napa office market faces vacancy challenge

See these reports by the Business Journal editorial team and top real estate experts on trends and notable transactions in Solano, Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

While companies shopping for Napa Valley industrial and retail real estate continue to find few available options and a mixed outlook for resupply, firms looking for local office space have a bigger selection.

“The office market is extremely slow in tours and deal velocity,” said Michael Moffett of Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley. “We’re seeing both tenant and broker incentives start to come back with regularity.”

In a landlord’s market, fewer if any incentives such as a month or more of free rent are needed to attract a business or organization to sign a lease. But that situation can flip when tenants are in the deal driver’s seat.

Inside the Napa city limits, vacant office space amounted to almost 14% of the nearly 1 million square feet of office space in multitenant buildings over 10,000 square feet as of Oct. 7, according to CoStar Realty Information, excluding medical and government space. Moffett said that because some of that report pulls in some retail and warehouse space in mixed-use buildings, the city vacancy rate is likely above 15%.

That’s still in line with 15%–16% office vacancy rates for larger neighboring Marin and Sonoma counties but well below Solano County’s 36.9%, per Colliers, Keegan & Coppin and Cushman & Wakefield estimates.

Napa’s 10-year average office vacancy was 8.5%, according to CoStar. It’s under the 10% vacancy the commercial property business generally considers a balanced market of supply to meet immediate demand.

“I have a couple of landlords that have lowered their rates a bunch, because they had high vacancy and high motivation to get some kind of established cure to the vacancy,” Moffett said. “And that's been very effective.”

After lowering the rents sought for that property to below the downtown Napa average — and offering furnished space in a couple of deals — that building is nearly filled, Moffett said.

The Napa city average office rent was $3.33 a square foot per month, up 3% from $3.24 in the third quarter, the CoStar report showed.

Underlining Moffett’s assessment of how few office leases are getting inked, CoStar found that the Napa city market eked out 5,652 more square feet that were leased in the past 12 months than came back on the market, a metric called net absorption. That’s much improved from the previous 12 months, at the height of the pandemic, when over 32,000 more square feet of space were put back on the market than leased.

But the uncertainty of how much office space companies will need since the pandemic and the shift to remote or hybrid work environments is resulting in shorter terms for initial or renewed leases, Moffett said.

“That’s good on the landlord side, because you don’t want to lock in lower rates for a long term,” Moffett said.

But then comes the conversation in the lease negotiations for when that lease rate will move up. For the past two decades, the very low interest-rate environment has accommodated fair-market-value annual rent increases in office lease deals or around 3% a year.

But in the current inflationary environment, office property owners are seeking a way to keep up with rising costs, Moffett said. One recent deal he negotiated included in renewal options a range of annual rent increases, 3%–7%.

As for Napa Valley’s industrial real estate market, centered east of Napa County Airport in south Napa and north American Canyon, the vacancy rate is under 2%, with few large spaces available, according to the brokerages.

In a notable recent deal, Pigman Companies recently leased a 52,000-square-foot industrial building set to come out of the ground at its Napa Commerce Center project. The tenant is Theoni Collection, a local events business that has been growing in recent years.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.