Napa orders Butter Cream to shutter indoor cafe; diner moves to carhop service

Faced with laying off 15 of his longtime employees due to the COVID-19 ban on inside dining in July, Butter Cream Bakery & Diner owner Gerry Closs made a decision.

He defied the county's public health order and kept on seating and feeding customers inside the popular Napa bakery and café, located at 2297 Jefferson St.

It took the city filing a legal complaint -- and the arrival of pink tents and carhop serving trays -- for Closs to agree to stop indoor seating this week.

Closs said Butter Cream had to remain open for indoor dining or his business simply could not survive. He refused to lay off his employees, many of whom have been with him for decades, he said.

"They're asking me to pick the people out who can't work anymore and send them home," said Closs. "I am not putting my people on the street."

On Tuesday, after weeks of attempting to bring Closs into compliance, with no luck, the city of Napa filed a complaint in Napa County Superior Court against Closs and the bakery.

It is the first such court complaint to be filed locally since COVID-19 began.

However, it's not the first business to challenge such orders. In May, Napa's Fumé Bistro & Bar began offering sit-down indoor meals. A second business, Quent Cordair Fine Art, also defied the county order at that time for non-essential businesses to close. Both later relented.

Orders currently in effect allow outdoor dining and retail establishments can open.

In it, the city states that Closs violated the state and county public health order against indoor dining, which became effective July 14.

County code violations are subject to penalties of up to $5,000, according to the court documents. Napa code violations can run up to $1,000 per day.

According to the complaint, the city and county were made aware of the violation after receiving complaints through covid19compliance@countyofnapa.org.

City personnel spoke to and contacted Closs "on numerous occasions" in July and August "informing him that indoor dining is not permitted" now, the complaint said. Until this past Monday, Closs and his staff had "refused to cease indoor dining service," the complaint stated.

For example, on July 23, the Napa Deputy City Manager Joy Riesenberg contacted Closs about his violation.

"Mr. Closs stated he disagrees and did not feel he was in the restaurant category, he was a bakery," said Riesenberg. However, bakeries are also not allowed to serve indoors now, she told Closs.

On July 30, Riesenberg contacted Closs again to tell him he was in violation of the health order.

"He stated he understands but feels if he stopped serving indoors it would put him out of business," the complaint stated.

On Wednesday, Closs told the Register he had been working with the city to come up with an alternative business plan, but using his outdoor parking lot to serve food dine-in style would not work. The parking lot is not safe, he told the city.

On Aug. 10, Riesenberg contacted Closs again, but he continued to serve inside.

Photos from another visit on Aug. 14 showed customers dining inside.

"DUE TO COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS YOU MUST WAIT TO BE SEATED" read a sign in the café.

On Aug. 19, a second notice of violation was delivered to the restaurant. Indoor dining continued.

On Wednesday, during a phone interview, Closs said he agreed to stop indoor dining this week now that outdoor tents and new outdoor serving trays have arrived. He plans to debut a throwback carhop outdoor dining service in his parking lot, said the business owner.

"The idea is go back to the '50s and '60s" with the retro service, he said. "We're doing burgers in the basket, fish and chips."

"That's the news," said Closs, not the violations. The legal complaint "is nonsense," he said.

Closs said COVID-19 has "drastically impacted" his business. "Like everybody else," he added. "We're no different than everybody else."

Yes, he did break the rules and continued to serve customers indoors. But according to Closs, "There's all kinds of rules that maybe shouldn't be. There's other ways to follow them."

He's hoping customers will appreciate his new outdoor service.

"I don't know if it will work or not," said Closs. "It depends on the customers. I've done all I can do at that point.

Butter Cream has been open for 72 years, he said. "This isn't some franchise deal," said Closs.

Some of the staff have been with the business for as long as 35 years. "We've got single moms that work here."

"These are people that we respect," he said of his employees. Closs said he's committed to helping his employees during this pandemic, "and that's what I'm doing."

"If somebody has a problem with that then I'm sorry. That's the way it is."

"Nobody else is looking out for them," said Closs. "This is a tragedy."

Some may admire him for taking a stand. Others, such as business owners who have adhered to the ban, may not.

"Admire or not, I don't care," said Closs. Taking care of his employees "is what my family is all about."

On Tuesday, the city obtained a temporary restraining order against Butter Cream Bakery, with Closs ordered to appear Sept. 9 in Napa County Superior Court to show why a preliminary injunction should not be issued before trial.

A case management conference is set for Feb. 2.