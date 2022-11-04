Napa parking lot to become Oxbow South: Hotel, housing, retail proposed for downtown

Four six-story buildings including 130 condominiums or townhouses. A 170-key, five-story hotel. More than 142,000 square feet of commercial space. As many as 336 parking stalls.

Such is the plan for building out the space currently known as the south Copia parking lot and gardens.

The name? Oxbow South.

The developers of the parcel, Oxbow Holdings LLC and 933 Water LLC, recently submitted to the city planning department a preliminary application to redevelop the 6-acre property, located at 585 to 601 First St. and 933 Water St.

According to property agent Preston O'Connell of Harvest Properties in Napa, the vision for Oxbow South is to create "a new neighborhood with a strong residential component supplemented by a commercial program that will complement the existing fabric of the Oxbow district, as well as the downtown Napa area."

"We're very excited to bring forward a project that really helps elevate the neighborhood," said Preston O'Connell. "We want to create an authentic community within the Oxbow district ... that people really want to be a part of. If we can do that, it's something we'd be very proud of."

"Napa is a collection of neighborhoods and Oxbow should be a full neighborhood too," said Wayne O'Connell of Harvest Properties, the father of Preston O'Connell.

The Oxbow district, anchored by the Oxbow Public Market and CIA at Copia, is already a desirable place for visitors due to existing restaurants and retail amenities, noted Preston O'Connell. Oxbow South "will only serve to enhance the Oxbow district's reputation and attractiveness to visitors, while offering locals the opportunity to live in the district by adding residences to the area."

These permanent homes, hotel rooms and retail space would increase local and visitor use of the Oxbow district year-round, the application stated.

A project to 'reflect' Napa's character

"Oxbow South will be more than just an extension of downtown and the Oxbow area; it will be a contributor to the entire Napa Valley," said the Oxbow South application.

That means the project is designed "to reflect Napa's historical character and provide opportunities to expand the activities, products and personality of the area."

The hotel, which would face First Street, would feature ground-level indoor-outdoor spaces for shopping, dining, art, product exhibitions and "fairs" for both locals and visitors. "These spaces will provide an opportunity to curate events that express the history, identity, and roots of Napa," the application reads.

The layout of the site would be marked by "interesting, connecting walkways that will tie the retail uses to the Napa River. The project includes open spaces and public gathering areas adjacent to the river that will provide opportunities for art installations, music and gastronomic and shopping kiosks."

As the open space reaches the river, it would open into a large park at the southern tip of the property.

That's a nod to previous comments from the city about an original development proposal.

That feedback emphasized creating "an aesthetic resource" that contributes to the city's identity, such as views of the Napa River and surrounding hills.

"Oxbow South incorporates this feedback with reduced massing that prioritizes view corridors to allow for views of the Napa River," the filing states.

The plan now features terrace-style buildings, with deep façade stepbacks and decks meant to become green outdoor spaces for residents and visitors.

Additionally, the buildings on First Street would be pulled back from the standard setback "to provide a wider, more inviting First Street frontage."

In addition to increasing view corridors to the Napa River, Oxbow South would also include improvements to eliminate the need for the flood wall that was originally proposed under the Flood Control Project and would have cut off views of the Napa River and adjacent riparian area.

A new section of river trail would be added, the application said.

The mixed-use project would also provide on-site parking including inside "podiums" of the new residential buildings.

Homes at Oxbow South

The residential component of the Oxbow South would total 130 units and include a combination of townhomes and stacked flats/condominiums using two- to three-story structures.

The interior of the project would feature the four six-story buildings.

As recommended by city staff and community members, the building frontages incorporate architectural features such as upper-level façade stepbacks and decks to reduce massing.

The townhouses are designed with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with an average size of 2,650 square feet.