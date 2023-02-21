Napa senior services group Molly’s Angels has new executive director

Devereaux Smith is the new executive director of Molly’s Angels, a Napa-based nonprofit that has provided transportation and support services to ensure independent living for seniors since 1999.

“We are so blessed to have Devereaux as the new executive director. She is an amazing asset to the team, and with her help we are confident in the success of Molly's Angels for years to come,” stated Justin Gomez, chairman of the board for the group whose programs include providing free transportation, paratransit rides, Hello Molly Care Calls, Emergency Grocery/Rx Delivery, Senior Moments and the Napa Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.

The organization stated that Smith has 35+ years working with nonprofit and for profit organizations, specializing in communications, marketing and fundraising. Her most recent executive director position was with Charlotte Maxwell Clinic in Oakland, which offers cancer support services to economically disadvantaged women.