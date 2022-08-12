Napa, Solano among California transit agencies getting $236 million for zero-emission bus transition

Fairfield and the Napa Valley transit agency are among 17 local governments and transit agencies in California to receive part of over $236 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to aid the transition to zero-emission buses.

About $12 million goes to Fairfield’s FAST Bus Fleet Electrification Project, while the Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s Napa Vine Zero Emission Bus Electrification program will receive $6.3 million.

Under the California Air Resources Board’s Innovative Clean Transit Regulation, all new bus purchases by transit agencies and local governments must be zero-emission buses beginning in 2029, with a goal for full transition by 2040.

The federal Buses and Bus Facilities Program assists in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses, bus-related facilities or related equipment.

The federal Low-No Program supports the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles. The program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including the acquisition, construction and leasing of required supporting facilities.