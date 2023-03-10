Napa, Solano, Marin, Sonoma estate experts show you what’s ahead in commercial property

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is on the move.

Industrial buildings and land have appreciated in price in Marin and Sonoma counties, while office pricing moderates, writes Al Coppin of Keegan & Coppin.

Shorter lease terms are affecting property owner spending on tenant improvements in San Rafael and Novato, writes Haden Ongaro of Newmark.

Higher interest rates and softening rental market are likely to temper 2023 sales, writes Katherine Higgins of Berkshire Hathaway/Drysdale Properties Commercial Property Group.

Here’s what has been happening with local multifamily properties in rental demand, sales and new construction, writes Scott Gerber of Norcal Commercial.

A number of bank locations have been closing or downsizing as customer behavior shifts, writes Annette Cooper of Keegan & Coppin.

Sonoma County’s largest city has not faced the impacts that major Bay Area urban centers have, but interest-rate hikes have hit the owner-user market hard, writes Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin.

There is a shift in tenant demand is resulting in occupancy at some buildings going up, while others are considered for repurposing, writes Whitney Strotz of Cushman & Wakefield.

The pace of industrial real estate leasing is slowing, but office lease deals suggest companies need to accommodate more employees, writes James Manley of Keegan & Coppin.

Here’s a look at what’s in the pipeline to be built or be completed from Novato to Windsor, writes Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield.

But barriers to construction around the Santa Rosa airport are high costs and challenges with electrical connections, writes Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin.

Deal-making brings down high Napa office vacancy. Meanwhile, companies are seeking millions of square feet of warehouses, and as much space is in the works, write Chris Neeb, Glen Dowling and Matt Bracco of the Dowling-Bracco Team of JLL.

