Napa–Solano office market rebounds as industrial demand continues

CHRIS NEEB, GLEN DOWLING AND MATT BRACCO
March 9, 2023, 5:33PM

Commercial real estate market reports

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Napa and Solano counties’ office markets appear to be moving toward stabilization of rents and high vacancy rates. Meanwhile, the two counties’ industrial markets continue to have consistent, albeit now tempered, velocity of deal-making and construction.

The Napa office inventory totals just shy of 1.6 million square feet, stretching from the Napa Airport area north to St. Helena.

Like other office markets, Napa has experienced ongoing challenges since COVID-19 started, with rising vacancy, decreasing rents and limited leasing activity. The total net absorption — how much more space came off the market than were put back on — for 2022 was negative 2,693 square feet.

By comparison, net absorption in 2021 was a negative 77,879 square feet. The Napa County market showed signs of improvement for tenant demand over the course of 2022.

Over 2022, office vacancy decreased by a small margin, down to just under 19% by year-end from slightly over 22% a year earlier. That was thanks to a cluster of smaller-size office deals that were completed in the third and fourth quarters in downtown Napa. The slight uptick in tenant activity resulted from tenants that were ready to take action with repositioning their office footprint now that peak COVID is behind us.

In addition, a handful of these tenants chose to capitalize on buildings that offered favorable lease terms. Several companies have elected to downsize their office footprint long term, with the trend continuing for employers with a hybrid model of allowing their employees to work from home and in the office.

Based on the small sample size of lease transactions, it does appear that rents are heading into a stabilization mode. Rents for Class A space in downtown range from $3.25 - $4.00 per square foot, per month, on a triple-net basis and rents in south Napa range from $1.25 to $1.50 per square foot. Rents for Class B space in downtown range from $2.00 - $2.50 per square foot, per month, on a triple-net basis, and $1.05 to $1.25 in south Napa. Rents have remained flat since year-end 2021.

The Solano office market has about 3.8 million square feet in Vallejo, Fairfield, Suisun City, and Vacaville. Solano continues to weather the post-COVD storm better than Napa, due to its central location on Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Area, and its rapidly growing residential base.

The Solano County office market experienced positive absorption for the past six quarters, with net absorption of positive 32,754 square feet in 2022.

The fourth-quarter 2021 year-end vacancy rate for Solano County was at 14.8%, and over the duration of 2022, the vacancy rate inched downward to 12.8% by year-end.

Rents have stabilized during the last year for all class types to meet the market. Rents for class A space in Solano currently range from $2.25 to as high as $3.25 per square foot monthly on a full-service gross basis for the best-located assets. Rents for Class B space are $1.85–$2.10 per square foot full-service gross.

For the select few active deals in the office market, most of the demand continues to be focused on the Green Valley, central Fairfield and Vacaville submarket areas in Solano.We expect the Fairfield office marketplace to continue its stronger performance compared to other Solano office submarkets as demand for medical related uses, government services, and non-profit agencies seem poised for further expansion.

Here are notable office lease transactions in both Napa and Solano for 2022:

  • Solano–Geovera Holdings leased 14,031 square feet in Fairfield at 4605 Business Center Drive
  • Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, Inc. leased 15,930 square feet in Fairfield at 1455 Oliver Road
  • IPM MSO Management, LLC leased 6,832 square feet at 4820 Business Center Drive in Fairfield
  • The Father’s House leased 11,400 square feet
  • Schweitzer Engineering leased 8,130 square feet at 810 Vaca Valley Parkway in Vacaville
  • Joseph Phelps Winery leased 4,000 square feet in downtown Napa at 1040 Main Street
  • Bounty Hunter leased 6,750 square feet in south Napa at 182-190 Gateway Road East.

Demand for investment and owner-user office sales activity has continued its decline from the start of COVID in March 2020. But here were a few notable office building sales:

  • Discovery Builders’ (investor) acquisition of 360 Campus Lane in Fairfield, a two-story 100% vacant office building totaling 73,728 square feet
  • Wise Auto Group (owner-user / investor) purchase of 1499 Oliver Road in Fairfield, a two-story 100% vacant office building totaling 16,108 square feet
  • John Cordeiro (owner-user) acquired 513 Lincoln Avenue, a one-story office building totaling 4,095 square feet.

With many positive medical advancements during 2022 and mask restrictions recently being lifted throughout California, the “long” outlook is becoming more predictable and less of a concern for companies to navigate through any future Covid-19 outbreaks with their employee staff.

We expect to experience more office activity as many companies continue to “right-size” their premises when leases roll in 2023. While many of these companies may be downsizing, companies are also starting to push a “back to the office” culture, a very positive development for Napa and Solano office markets.

High demand for industrial space

The current industrial real estate inventory in Napa County totals 15 million square feet, and in Solano County 39 million square feet including a mix of warehouse, production, and light industrial spaces.

The immense appetite for industrial development over the past five years has created a very limited supply of industrial land in both Napa and Solano, as developers aggressively snapped up many of the remaining land sites at record pricing levels. Land values jumped by over 20% in Napa and Solano over the duration of 2021 and into the first half of 2022 compared to 2020.

Although demand slowed a little from its record pace in the second half of 2022 due to rising interest rates and escalating construction pricing, we expect strong demand to continue for the duration of 2023.

The industrial market has flourished since the start of COVID. In fact, demand and deal velocity grew substantially for the duration of 2021 and into the first three quarters of 2022. However, demand did slow a bit in the fourth quarter.

Key factors for a slight decrease included local, national and global markets going through a cooling off period as a highly inflationary market took hold. This resulted in rising interest rates and companies taking a more cautious approach with their space needs in the interim. However, demand does remain solid for e-commerce and continued growth in the advanced manufacturing, biotech, food and beverage industries.

Tenant demand in Napa and Solano counties primarily consists of regional wine, food, and beverage-related production, e-commerce, third party logistics operators, biotech manufacturing and packaging companies. Solano continues to benefit from tenants that are priced out of the East Bay and other surrounding submarkets, as tenants consider more affordable space options in Solano and Napa counties. Industrial rents in Solano and Napa counties continue to be approximately 20% to 30% less than industrial rents in the submarkets of the East Bay.

With the rising costs of construction, extremely limited supply and consistent demand, asking rates has increased at a record pace for Napa and Solano. Monthly rates for conditioned wine space in Napa and American Canyon (50,000 square feet and up) currently range from $0.95 to $1.05 per square foot monthly on a triple-net basis. Light industrial rates for smaller spaces (5,000 to 30,000 square feet) range from $1.05 to $1.25 per square foot, triple net. These rates have been increasing by more than 10% year over year since the first quarter of 2020.

In Solano, class A warehouse ranges from mid-70-cent range to low 90-cent range per square-foot monthly triple net for larger spaces (greater than 100,000 square feet). The wide range is primarily due to a substantial availability of new product that was delivered in Vacaville through new construction, with rates still hovering in the mid-70-cent range to low 80-cent range triple net.

Fairfield on the other hand, is experiencing higher rates for larger space ranging from the mid $0.80’s to low $0.90’s NNN. Smaller, light industrial space in Solano between 5,000 to 25,000 square feet range from the high $0.80’s to $1.15 per square foot, depending upon the amount of office build-out and quality of building.

Millions of square feet in industrial lease requirements

The Napa and Solano markets have over 2.7 million square feet of active user requirements targeting occupancy over the next six to 12 months. Most requirements range from 50,000 to 200,000 square feet, along with a handful of companies seeking space alternatives from 250,000 to as much as 500,000 square feet.

The market barometer that best illustrates the substantial leasing activity in Napa and Solano has been the year-over-year staggering positive net absorption figures since the start of COVID-19:

  • 2,102,784 square feet in 2022
  • 1,875,381 square feet in 2021
  • 2,156,972 square feet in 2020

In comparison, positive net absorption for 2019 was just 201,393 square feet.

Low industrial vacancy

Industrial vacancy in Napa County has remained at an “historically” low level, currently at just 1.5%. Virtually all of that vacancy (184,000 square feet) is located in two buildings:

100,125 square feet at Scannell Properties’ 250,650 square foot development underway at 185 Devlin Road in south Napa

84,000 square feet at 5555 Broadway St. in American Canyon will be available for occupancy in the third quarter, when Copper Peak Logistics relocates into their new building at 185 Devlin Road in south Napa.

Industrial vacancy for Solano County decreased in 2022 even with several new warehouse buildings that were delivered in 2021 and Q1 2022. The year-end 2022 vacancy in Solano County is hovering at a record low of 1.2%, which is down from 4.2% at year-end 2021.

The vacancy rate in 2023 is expected to rise with a substantial amount of new construction projects underway and expected to be completed in 2023. This new inventory of industrial product will provide an abundant supply of space to meet current and future tenant demand.

In Napa County, we expect the supply of industrial product to remain extremely limited for the duration of 2023, with only two new buildings expected to break ground in 2023.

Millions of square feet in new development

In contrast to Napa County, over 3.3 million square feet of new development is currently underway in Solano County. These include the following projects:

  • Dermody Properties is now under construction on a five-building project totaling over 717,192 square feet at the corner of Beck Avenue and Cordelia Road in Fairfield
  • Clarion Partners and Trammell Crow is nearing completion on a 205,223 square foot building located on Chadbourne Road in Fairfield
  • USAA and Ridgeline Property Group are under construction on a three-building project totaling 1,531,709 square feet on Eubanks Drive in Vacaville, Conco / Gonsalves are constructing a 415,808 square foot building located on Eubanks Drive in Vacaville
  • LDK has begun site work on a two-building project totaling 427,389 square feet on Cessna Drive in Vacaville.

These new developments will provide much needed industrial inventory for the Solano County market that will likely accommodate ongoing demand for at least the next 24 months.

In Napa, The Pigman Company, Kraemer Land and Cardinal Development are under construction on phase 4 at Napa Commerce Center, a 51,824 square-foot warehouse facility on Airport Boulevard in Napa that has been pre-leased to Theoni Collection. Scannell Properties is now under construction on a 250,650 square-foot Class A warehouse building at Nova Business Park in south Napa, where Copper Peak Logistics pre-leased 150,525 square feet.

Industrial deal-making

Here are some of the most significant industrial leases in 2022 for Napa or Solano:

  • Landsberg Orora leased 197,567 square feet at 4555 Business Center Drive in Fairfield
  • Southern Glazier’s Wine & Spirits leased 113,670 square feet at 4750 Business Center Drive in Fairfield
  • Global Import Solutions leased 207,938 square feet at 2041 Cessna Drive in Vacaville
  • Kane Logistics leased 304,655 square feet at 1051 Aviator Drive in Vacaville
  • Copper Peak Logistics leased 150,525 square feet at 185 Devlin Road in south Napa
  • Underground Cellar subleased 106,202 square feet at 1166 Commerce Blvd. in American Canyon
  • Meyer Corporation leased 365,040 square feet at 400 Boone Drive in American Canyon

Investment demand was robust for leased investment and owner-user sales in the first three quarters of 2022 with demand tapering off toward the end of 2022 with rising interest rates and the continued lack of quality leased industrial investment product for sale in Napa and Solano.

Here are notable sales in 2022:

  • TA Realty acquired a 78%-leased three-building project developed by Panatttoni Development Company totaling 415,107 square feet at 4555, 4700 and 4750 Business Center Drive in Fairfield.
  • New York Life Insurance purchased a 100% leased 1,020,645 square foot warehouse building at 2600 Stanford Court in Fairfield.
  • EastGroup acquired five warehouse buildings in Benicia totaling 801,645 square feet. It was part of 14-buiding portfolio acquisition of industrial buildings located in California totaling over 1.7 million square feet.
  • AC Broadway purchased a 100% leased 84,083 square foot class B warehouse building. A tenant there will be moving out of the building in summer 2023.

Chris Neeb, Glen Dowling and Matt Bracco are part of the Dowling-Bracco Team at JLL (jll.com).

Commercial real estate market reports

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Show Comment