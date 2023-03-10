Napa–Solano office market rebounds as industrial demand continues

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Napa and Solano counties’ office markets appear to be moving toward stabilization of rents and high vacancy rates. Meanwhile, the two counties’ industrial markets continue to have consistent, albeit now tempered, velocity of deal-making and construction.

The Napa office inventory totals just shy of 1.6 million square feet, stretching from the Napa Airport area north to St. Helena.

Like other office markets, Napa has experienced ongoing challenges since COVID-19 started, with rising vacancy, decreasing rents and limited leasing activity. The total net absorption — how much more space came off the market than were put back on — for 2022 was negative 2,693 square feet.

By comparison, net absorption in 2021 was a negative 77,879 square feet. The Napa County market showed signs of improvement for tenant demand over the course of 2022.

Over 2022, office vacancy decreased by a small margin, down to just under 19% by year-end from slightly over 22% a year earlier. That was thanks to a cluster of smaller-size office deals that were completed in the third and fourth quarters in downtown Napa. The slight uptick in tenant activity resulted from tenants that were ready to take action with repositioning their office footprint now that peak COVID is behind us.

In addition, a handful of these tenants chose to capitalize on buildings that offered favorable lease terms. Several companies have elected to downsize their office footprint long term, with the trend continuing for employers with a hybrid model of allowing their employees to work from home and in the office.

Based on the small sample size of lease transactions, it does appear that rents are heading into a stabilization mode. Rents for Class A space in downtown range from $3.25 - $4.00 per square foot, per month, on a triple-net basis and rents in south Napa range from $1.25 to $1.50 per square foot. Rents for Class B space in downtown range from $2.00 - $2.50 per square foot, per month, on a triple-net basis, and $1.05 to $1.25 in south Napa. Rents have remained flat since year-end 2021.

The Solano office market has about 3.8 million square feet in Vallejo, Fairfield, Suisun City, and Vacaville. Solano continues to weather the post-COVD storm better than Napa, due to its central location on Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Area, and its rapidly growing residential base.

The Solano County office market experienced positive absorption for the past six quarters, with net absorption of positive 32,754 square feet in 2022.

The fourth-quarter 2021 year-end vacancy rate for Solano County was at 14.8%, and over the duration of 2022, the vacancy rate inched downward to 12.8% by year-end.

Rents have stabilized during the last year for all class types to meet the market. Rents for class A space in Solano currently range from $2.25 to as high as $3.25 per square foot monthly on a full-service gross basis for the best-located assets. Rents for Class B space are $1.85–$2.10 per square foot full-service gross.

For the select few active deals in the office market, most of the demand continues to be focused on the Green Valley, central Fairfield and Vacaville submarket areas in Solano.We expect the Fairfield office marketplace to continue its stronger performance compared to other Solano office submarkets as demand for medical related uses, government services, and non-profit agencies seem poised for further expansion.

Here are notable office lease transactions in both Napa and Solano for 2022:

Solano–Geovera Holdings leased 14,031 square feet in Fairfield at 4605 Business Center Drive

Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, Inc. leased 15,930 square feet in Fairfield at 1455 Oliver Road

IPM MSO Management, LLC leased 6,832 square feet at 4820 Business Center Drive in Fairfield

The Father’s House leased 11,400 square feet

Schweitzer Engineering leased 8,130 square feet at 810 Vaca Valley Parkway in Vacaville

Joseph Phelps Winery leased 4,000 square feet in downtown Napa at 1040 Main Street

Bounty Hunter leased 6,750 square feet in south Napa at 182-190 Gateway Road East.

Demand for investment and owner-user office sales activity has continued its decline from the start of COVID in March 2020. But here were a few notable office building sales:

Discovery Builders’ (investor) acquisition of 360 Campus Lane in Fairfield, a two-story 100% vacant office building totaling 73,728 square feet

Wise Auto Group (owner-user / investor) purchase of 1499 Oliver Road in Fairfield, a two-story 100% vacant office building totaling 16,108 square feet

John Cordeiro (owner-user) acquired 513 Lincoln Avenue, a one-story office building totaling 4,095 square feet.

With many positive medical advancements during 2022 and mask restrictions recently being lifted throughout California, the “long” outlook is becoming more predictable and less of a concern for companies to navigate through any future Covid-19 outbreaks with their employee staff.