Napa, Solano, Lake counties gain residents; Sonoma, Marin, Mendocino continue to lose them

Half the six North Bay counties gained residents last year, reversing multi-year slides in population. But none of the local counties were among the few in California to have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, according to state estimates released Tuesday.

The region’s population continued to decline in 2023, ending the year with 1.47 million residents, an annual population decline of 757, or 0.1%, according to the California Department of Finance. The six counties last year were 33,530 residents, or 2.2%, below Census count in March 2020.

Across the Golden State, the population was figured to be up 0.2% last year, a gain of 67,104 to 39.1 million. But over four years, the state is still missing 410,061 residents, a decline of 1%.

The department attributed this statewide “return to growth” to “decreased mortality and a rebound in legal foreign immigration.” The agency completes these estimates to guide the state in appropriating funding to counties and municipalities.

Napa County added 521 residents last year, increasing the population 0.4% to 135,029. Two other North Bay counties enjoying a boost in population were Solano, up 920 or 0.2%, to 446,426, and Lake, up 303 or 0.5%, to 67,001.

Napa County enjoyed population growth across the area last year, led by a 1.8% increase in American Canyon. While the northern Solano city of Dixon led growth countywide in all but Vallejo (down 0.5%) and Benicia (off by 0.8%), two cities that have led Solano’s population retreat in the past four years.

Marin County ranked second in the region for population loss last year, down 1,128 residents, or 0.4%. Sonoma County came in first locally, down 1,293, or 0.3%.

Here’s what the data show across the region: