Napa, Sonoma counties deal with this summer’s first planned blackout as dry heat, winds raise fire danger

Calistoga Spa Hot Springs’ general manager Mike Lennon on Tuesday morning was standing in the lobby of the hotel, awaiting word as to when PG&E would have downtown Calistoga’s generators up and running. The power had been down about 20 minutes.

“From what we’ve done before, it takes (PG&E) about two hours to cut over from the regular power feed to the generator system,” Lennon said. “Hopefully, they’re going to turn the generators on (and) we’ll have downtown powered up.”

The hotel had a few guests last night and is expecting about 20 to check in today, he said. There are 57 rooms on the property.

“We’ll take it as it comes here in the next couple of hours,” Lennon said. “If we can’t accommodate them, we’ll start calling them to see if they want to reschedule for tomorrow.”

Over at Silverado Ace Hardware, co-owner Tim Petersen wasn’t waiting for PG&E to switch over to the downtown generators before he could open the store. After the 2017 fires, he invested about $20,000 for a backup generator.

“It keeps us going in-between. It’s been a godsend,” Petersen said. “Any time you lose business, it kills you.”

PG&E confirmed this morning its public safety power shut-off (PSPS) would affect approximately 172,000 customers in 22 counties throughout the state. After several huge wildfires were determined to have started from downed lines in the past few years, the utility began the process of powering the lines down to lessen the chances of a fire. Last month, before the state Public Utilities Commission, it acknowledged it needed to do better at carrying out the shutdowns.

“This PSPS decision was based on forecasts of dry, hot weather with strong winds that pose significant fire risk,” according to the utility’s press release. “The National Weather Service has placed most of Northern and Southern California, including 1.5 million PG&E customers, under Red Flag Warnings for fire danger.”

PSPS outages are nothing new in St. Helena, as the Napa Valley city dealt with yet another shutdown Tuesday morning following the holiday weekend.

The PG&E power shutdown to avert wildfires was affecting an estimated 20 households within the city limits, more than 1,000 customers on the east side of town in the unincorporated area, along with the water treatment plant, according to city officials.

But that hasn’t broken this cohesive community.

“The community has held up well. It’s getting hammered a lot, and it’s one day at a time,” said Police Chief Chris Hartley.

The city knows all about adapting.

City Hall was forced to move to a temporary location in December when a structure fire broke out from the finance department during the town’s Jingle All the Way holiday celebration in the park. It was only because a staffer had to go into the building to get more supplies the blaze was discovered in time.

Its temporary site, where the CVS was located on Railroad Avenue, was not impacted by the forced power shutdown as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Through all the challenges, City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos has witnessed a community pulling together.

The City Council had put an emergency ordinance in place to relax a few requirements in order to ease a weary business community dealing with its fair share of stresses, according to Tzafopoulos. For example, the city is allowing signs that may have been in violation of its policy to be erected. It’s also eased the permitting processes and approved tables set up on the sidewalks where they wouldn’t ordinarily be allowed.

In Sonoma County, PG&E turned off electricity to 40,000 people or more early Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent its electrical equipment from sparking another devastating wildfire, according to the Press Democrat.

The shut-offs started around 3 a.m. and power may remain out for more than 24 hours, PG&E announced during a news conference Monday evening. It expects to restore power by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Restoration activities can only take place during daylight hours, so it’s likely that some customers may not be restored until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to PG&E’s press release.

—

The Press Democrat contributed to this report.