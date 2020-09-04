Napa, Sonoma wildfires near full containment; West Marin fire 71%

Friday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m.

Updates from Cal Fire on Friday morning show continuing improvement in containing the 375,209-acre LNU Lightning Complex fires, which include the Hennessey, Walbridge, Gamble, Spanish and Markley wildfires.

The Hennessey Fire in Napa and Lake counties is now 88% contained and spread over 317,909 acres.

In Sonoma County, the Walbridge Fire, west of Healdsburg, stands at 54,940 acres and is 93% contained. The 2,360-acre Meyers Fire north of Jenner is now 100% contained.

In Marin County, the Woodward Fire is now 4,704 acres and 71% contained.