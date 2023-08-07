Napa student wellness center is designed to fight mental health crisis among kids

Walking in it would be hard to know you are on a school campus. Calming music plays, scent diffusers add to the serenity, as do the plants and sunlight.

“It’s nice to walk into a little oasis,” is how Julia Bui puts it.

She is describing the wellness center that opened at Napa High School last fall.

“My friends and my peers, especially those that struggle a lot with their mental wellness, now have a place to go when classes or life become too overwhelming,” the 17-year-old senior said.

Money provided to SHINE Napa Valley by Napa Valley Vintners paid for this wellness center and for similar ones at other schools.

Students may drop in before and after school, and during school with a teacher’s note. Individual and group help is available, as well as access to resources beyond what is available on campus. Student organizations also may use the site to host health-related events.

Mentis Mental Health Services, one of the five nonprofits that comprise SHINE, last school year offered free suicide prevention training for students at the wellness center. About 30 students registered for the event.

“Our teens are breaking generational cycles. We teach young people how to take care of their own mental health,” Olsen said.

SHINE will receive upward of $2.5 million from the Vintners association for youth mental health.

“The money is really going to the youth and to the services for your youth,” Olsen told the Journal. “We are really age appropriate with our services. We do a lot of parent education as well through the collaborative. We teach parents how to recognize warning signs that there child is potentially struggling.”

The teen council that Mentis oversees works mostly with ages 13-19 to discuss what they are going through and what they need to be heard by the adults in their lives, said Jeni Olsen, Mentis prevention director.

At the Napa Valley Wellness Conference in March the focus was racism and mental health after a survey of students revealed this was a priority for many. The 2024 conference is likely to have the same focus.

In May, the surgeon general issued an advisory about the effects social media has on the mental health of youth.

“Children are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content, to bullying and harassment. And for too many children, social media use is compromising their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends. We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis—one that we must urgently address,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a news release at the time.

Food insecurity, poverty, academics, home life — these are also all stressors on today’s youth.

Bui acknowledges every generation has its own set of triggers, but pointed to the local fires, pandemic and social media being some of the big ones for her peers. Bui wasn’t even on campus her freshman year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The need was always there, but before there were limited solutions,” Bui told the Journal. “Now it is really nice to have more extensive support for (mental health issues).”