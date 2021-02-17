Napa title company wins nearly $1 million in lawsuit

A Napa Superior Court judge ruled that former employees of one Napa title company took confidential information with them when they went to work with another Napa title company.

Judge Victoria Wood decided in favor of First American Title Company in its lawsuit against Larry Frattini and Placer Title Company for unfair competitive practices and breach of fiduciary responsibilities.

Judge Wood awarded First American Title $950,000 in damages, plus court fees and administrative costs. The ruling was entered on Jan. 18.

First American had also asked for punitive damages, but the judge declined that request.

First American Title filed the case First American Title Company of Napa versus Frattini on Feb. 6, 2018, "after Placer Title was discovered improperly obtaining confidential information and coordinating its effort with top executives from First American Title," said a news release from First American Title.

In its decision, the court said that it found that Placer Title and Larry Frattini, who was then president of First American Title, improperly used inside information, and that Frattini breached his fiduciary responsibilities.

Frattini had been employed at First American Title Company of Napa for more than 40 years, with nearly two decades as a board member and corporate officer, said the release.

Judge Victoria Wood wrote, "... it is clear that Placer knew it was coordinating its expansion efforts with a leader of the company, in fact, the president of the company and a true leader with respect to revenue generation, administration, and employee and community respect."

Placer "worked closely with Frattini for approximately 10 months, encouraging him to corral top employees of First American into 'playing the game'" of keeping their jobs at First American while Placer and Frattini coordinated plans to open a Napa Placer branch. Some 21 employees eventually left First American to work at Placer, due to a "toxic" work environment," according to the judge's decision.

Frattini and his coworkers were "very displeased with the change in company culture that occurred in the years after Jonny Karpuk became CEO of First American," according to the judge's decision.

The court found that Frattini and Placer interfered unfairly "through unfair competition."

In its ruling, the court cited the direct involvement of Jim Johnston, the longtime president of Placer Title and Napa resident as well as Randy Bradley, Placer Title's executive vice president and the president of California's Land Title Association.

First American Title said it was gratified with the decision.

"We are pleased with the Court's decision and are happy this closes what has been a challenging chapter in our company's history," said Jonny Karpuk, CEO of First American Title of Napa.

Karpuk noted that the monetary award will be fully reinvested in the company.

"We look forward to continuing to provide superior customer service ... as we have for over 58 years in Napa County," Karpuk said.

"We respect the decision of the court and intend to comply with its ruling," said Randall E. Bradley, executive vice president of Mother Lode Holding Company. Placer Title Company is a subsidiary of Mother Lode Holding Company. "Our people look forward to putting this matter behind them and to continue serving the community."

Placer Title Company has two offices in Napa, one at 2390 California Blvd. and one at 5 Financial Plaza.

First American Title has an office at 1700 Second St. in Napa.