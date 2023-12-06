Napa to analyze downtown parking lots for redevelopment potential

The Napa City Council Tuesday night approved a plan that will allow staff to analyze downtown city parking lots for redevelopment potential.

Vin Smith, the city’s community development director, said at the meeting that the plan — a Surplus Land Act disposition plan — will allow staff to carry out analysis of the lots needed to put the city “in the best position possible” should the city council wish to sell one of the lots or provide them for development.

California’s Surplus Land Act requires public agencies to offer public land up for bid to affordable housing developers before selling or leasing the land to anyone else. That process can take as long as 180 days, including a 60-day noticing period and a 90-day good faith negotiation period, according to the city staff report.

Smith said the analysis of the lots will essentially cut down on that timeframe. It will allow the city to figure out valuation of the property and identify constraints — such as utilities and zoning — along with giving staff a chance to identify conditions that would need to be imposed as a condition of selling the land.

Following the analysis, the lots ultimately may qualify for an exemption from the SLA, Smith said, or the council may need to decide what to do with them — which he said could include not making a decision. Any declaration of city-owned property as surplus land would require council action.

“We’re not prescribing any use for any of the sites, whether they get affordable housing or not affordable housing, that’s not what we’re recommending,” Smith told the council. “What we’re simply recommending is we would like to take the next step and examine some of these properties.”

The staff report identifies five parking lots as “high priority”:

Lots X and Xw, which together cover 1.9 acres. West Street runs between the two lots, and Lot X is the current home of the Napa Farmers Market

The parking lot at 750 Third Street, which covers 1.53 acres.

Lot J, a 0.27 lot adjacent to Main Street, immediately south of Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits.

Lot S, a 0.35 acre lot adjacent to the Clay Street Garage.

Neil Harrison, the city’s economic development director, explained that the effort serves to follow up on work to establish the Napa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, which captures property taxes from the city’s future growth in specific areas — by diverting 50% of the city’s property tax increment into the district — to help finance infrastructure improvements and other projects.

Harrison also said the plan connects to several other city-wide strategies, including the city’s general plan, the downtown specific plan and the city’s housing element. And surplus land could serve as a revenue source to fund, for example, the city’s parking plans.

The council members said they agreed broadly with analyzing the properties, but expressed some hesitancy about moving too fast to declare land as surplus.

Mary Luros — the sole member who voted in opposition — said she thought the conversation about surplus needed to be broader and include community input.

“I think we have a lot of parcels that could probably be better used and I think surface lots aren’t a great use of property in our core downtown area,” said member Mary Luros. “But again, I think that’s a conversation that we need to have with community input while we’re looking at the bigger picture of how we envision our downtown.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley said he approved of analyzing the properties, but added that the city needed to be very conscious of potential unintended consequences that could come with declaring properties as surplus. He noted that housing remains a high priority in Napa, and the plan would make a positive impact if it can help the city address problems connected to housing.

“I think we’re being proactive, Sedgley said.

