Napa to make second run at boosting grocery workers' pay

Agreement among Napa city leaders remains elusive on the best way to temporarily boost wages for local grocery store workers as the coronavirus emergency enters a second year — and a decision may not come down until next month.

Balancing a desire to assist supermarket employees who must work through a historic pandemic against worries about jeopardizing those same workers' access to social services, the City Council on Tuesday narrowly voted 3-2 to instruct staff to craft an ordinance requiring chain grocers to offer their workers a $5-an-hour "hazard pay" bonus for 120 days — and to define exactly which businesses would have to provide it.

The holding action followed another spirited debate, by the council, grocery union members and others, over whether to extend a bonus requirement beyond supermarkets to variety stores, pharmacy chains and other retailers also selling food.

And agreement on which retailers should be asked to lend extra support to their workers seemed as slippery as on March 23, when council members were unable to schedule a vote on the ordinance, versions of which have been approved by American Canyon and other local governments in California.

"We don't know the number of people who will be negatively impacted," said Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, who worried about pushing employees' wages high enough to imperil other benefits like federal rent assistance or free school lunches for their children.

"The equity is not there for me. We have to decide if we adopt this or say no to this," he said before casting a no vote along with Mayor Scott Sedgley.

Despite voting to continue crafting an ordinance, Councilmember Beth Painter conceded the difficulty in deciding which retailers should be required to raise wages.

"Clearly this isn't simple; we're sitting here trying to do the right thing and operating on limited information," she said. "We don't know the profit margin of the grocery companies. We're trying to do the right thing, but we're also moving really quickly on uncharted ground."

Due to an already full slate expected for council members at their next meeting on April 20, a hero-pay proposal is not expected to go up for a vote before May, Sedgley said at City Hall. If the mandatory raise is approved as an "urgency" ordinance to take effect immediately rather than after a 30-day wait, it would require support from four council members instead of the usual three.

The hero-pay ordinance presented to the council this week would apply only to businesses with at least 15,000 square feet of floor space that primarily sell foods for home consumption, and belong to — or have franchise agreements with — firms employing at least 300 people in the U.S. and 200 of those in California. A business would be labeled as a grocery if at least 70% of its indoor space is devoted to household foods consumed off-site.

That language would require the temporary $5-an-hour raise at eight Napa groceries, according to city officials — Safeway, Raley's and Nob Hill Foods, two Lucky's supermarkets, two Grocery Outlets and a Whole Foods Market. Managers, supervisors, and independent contractors would not be eligible for the additional pay.

Despite rising rates of vaccination against COVID-19 and a slowdown in Napa County's infection rate since January, several grocery workers and union members urged the city to aid supermarket workers whose jobs they said leaves them more vulnerable to illness than those able to work from home — even as several supermarket chains withdrew bonuses paid to employees in the early months of the pandemic last year.

"Even though there's light at the end of the tunnel, the fact is a large portion of workers have yet to be vaccinated, and it'll be a few months before we see full vaccination of grocery workers," said John Gomez, a member of Local 5 of the United Food and Commercial Workers.

However, Patrick Gaul, who holds two Grocery Outlet franchises in the city, predicted a mandatory pay hike would drive up his labor costs by 30% and compel him to lay off a third of his estimated 80 employees at Imola and Solano avenues. He urged Napa to at least exempt food stores that operate within national chains but are owned locally rather than directly by the parent company.

A layoff of this magnitude would make it nearly impossible to order, fill, keep the stores clean and service the customers," he wrote to the council. "All the hard work and investment of this past year would be completely lost. ... The best way to a brighter future is to get everyone back to work. This hero tax will be a step back, putting more workers on assistance and bringing more stress to our town."

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.