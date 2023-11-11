Napa transportation agency ironing out details of ballot measure

The Napa Valley Transportation Agency is proposing a change to the current half-cent sales tax that funds improvements for Napa County’s failing roads.

It won’t mean additional cost for taxpayers, but the agency wants to tweak its Measure T most notably to allow the county to issue bonds against future tax revenues to pay for road repairs.

Measure T brings in roughly $25 million a year earmarked to fund road improvements. Because it doesn’t currently allow bonding, much of the county’s deferred maintenance has persisted, Kate Miller, executive director of the transportation agency, said previously.

Bonding would allow the county to pay for major projects and to use those funds to win federal and state grants, Miller said.

The annual funding has barely been enough to slow the county road network’s decline — Napa County’s average pavement condition score has fallen to the worst in the Bay Area, tied with Sonoma County, according to a 2021 Metropolitan Transportation Commission report.

The agency’s Technical Advisory Committee discussed a number of proposed tweaks the new measure would bring at a Nov. 2 meeting, and approved most of them.

According to a timeline included as part of a staff report, the agency is aiming to finalize the changes in December, and seek initial approval from the transportation agency’s board to proceed with the measure in January 2024.

Approval of Napa’s jurisdictions is also required, so final approval of the measure is expected around June 2024. The measure would be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, ballot.

The changes discussed included:

Making it so the measure is in place for 30 years, from 2025 until 2055. Measure T is currently slated to expire in 2043.

Increasing the percentage of annual administrative fees the transportation agency receives from the measure from 1% to 2.5%. That would cover consultant fees and new staffing associated with bonding and capital project oversight, the staff report says. An existing annual $70,000 allocation for auditing and other costs associated with the Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee that oversees the measure would be folded into that percentage increase, instead of being paid for separately.

Changing up the distribution model for how tax funds are distributed to Napa’s jurisdictions in order to reflect changes in future development, and updating that every five years. Distribution under Measure T was essentially set in stone when the measure passed, according to Danielle Schmitz, the agency’s director of capital development and planning.

Including an $80 million set-aside for highway improvements.

One change not approved by the committee involved adjusting the percentage of funding for bicycle facilities, from 6.67% of revenue to 7%. Those funds would be spent on protected bike lanes, which are street-side lanes with some layer of vertical separation from car traffic.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said at the meeting that the funding increase would be appreciated. And allowing the funding to be used on protected bike lanes — or class four lanes — would be a good step, she said, considering the city of Napa currently doesn’t have any.

“This could be a really great way to bring more funding to class four facilities, which make a huge difference in whether people are willing to ride,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.