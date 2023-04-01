Napa Valley chamber’s Kids Commerce program helps kick-start entrepreneurial dreams

Three years ago, during the pandemic, an entrepreneurial teenager with time on her hands started making her own recipes for Boba — a specialized bubble tea — for family and friends.

The drink was a hit, so much so that Telorah “T.J.” Kawakami, who turns 18 this month, began her own pop-up Boba business, fittingly called TeaJ’s.

With the help of the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce, Kawakami got her business license and permit in August.

“Right now, it's just me and my mom and my dad” running the Boba popup operation at events around Napa County, Kawakami said.

Valerie Zizak-Morais, president and CEO of the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce (courtesy of American Canyon Chamber)

But that will soon change because Kawakami is now learning the ropes of starting a business through her participation in the chamber’s inaugural eight-week Kids Commerce program..

“We are actually teaching them Business 101,” said chamber President and CEO Valerie Zizak-Morais, who leads the program. By the end of the program, which began March 2 and runs through April 13, the 29 enrolled students will have learned how to apply for a business license, set up a bank account and point-of-sale (POS) system, and create a business and marketing plan.

Week two of Kids Commerce. What a great group of kids we have learning to be entrepreneurs! Thank you to our sponsor Redwood Credit Union for helping us provide this opportunity to our local youth. Posted by American Canyon Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center on Friday, March 10, 2023

=AZWdZwCc3zKLEFEf6sjHLgNziTMs-hJ189IOLPF8B3AHCx2H7COj6ioTKQQJy32o_Mch-BY5bLMkOMOQTuwst9IXCy-s_d4akbKv64Mgsh-3W_pCrdlOD_rDeWCO-QWdYy4&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R]

Zizak-Morais said she was inspired to create the Kids Commerce program after seeing youth interest in the chamber’s first Meet Me in the Street summer event launched in 2021 in the chamber’s parking lot to give vendors a place to sell their products while events were shut down.

“After the first event, I started having a lot of the kids in the community tell me that they wanted to come out and sell their jewelry or their art or their keychains or cell phone cases,” Zizak-Morais said.

To do so, they needed a permit and business license. So she recommended they partner with an adult-owned business.

“Then I started thinking to myself, ‘Why am I telling these kids, ”no“? I should be trying to use every resource I have to help them,’” she said.

After the 2021 Meet Me in the Street series ended, Zizak-Morais talked with local officials about the kids’ entrepreneurial aspirations. She was allowed to bring them to city hall to get a free business license so they could participate in last summer’s “Meet Me in the Street” events. The city is also participating in the program by teaching the kids about why it is important to obtain a business license.

“I had three girls that were doing jewelry, and then T.J. ended up coming in later in the summer,” Zizak-Morais said. “It was a little side job for them in the summer. They were making about $500 to $800 at each event, which was great.”

Zizak-Morais said it took longer to get Kawakami ready for the event because the county requires food handlers to have a commissary kitchen and complete a food-handler safety course. Kawakami said her parents, Farrah and Ramsey Coloma, are paying the $300 per month rent for a commissary kitchen, and her business startup costs, which so far have amounted to about $1,000.

The Kids Commerce program, which is free to Napa County youth and is held at the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center, teaches students everything they need to know to start a business. By the end of the course, they will have their business license and permit, Zizak-Morais said.

They will also be given a free booth to sell their goods or services at this year’s Meet Me in the Street events, which occurs the second Wednesday in June, July and August.

The American Canyon chamber is partnering with the city and local businesses to make the Kids Commerce program possible, Zizak-Morais said.

“(The city) is waiving all the business license fees for the kids,” Zizak-Morais said, adding she’s still working with the county about helping with the cost of the food permits. The chamber is also trying to collect sponsorships to help offset some of the costs for the kids’ businesses.

Redwood Credit Union, which has Santa Rosa and south Napa administrative offices and is a chamber member at the $10,000 champion partner level, is sponsoring the Kids Commerce program at a $2,500 value, Zizak-Morais said.

Gladys Milligan, Napa branch experience manager, Redwood Credit Union (courtesy of Redwood Credit Union)

And RCU Napa branch manager Gladys Milligan is teaching some of the courses.

“We are offering presentations around budget, saving, youth accounts, business accounts and merchant services,” Milligan said, “along with helping them create a business plan.”

Kasama Lee, a community real estate agent for RE/MAX Gold in American Canyon (Angold Photography)

Kasama Lee, a real estate agent for RE/MAX Gold in American Canyon, is also an instructor in the program.

“On April 13, I am scheduled to teach the marketing segment of the program about branding, marketing messages, their business core values and the fundraising part of their business,” said Lee, who noted she has been supporting American Canyon youth for a decade.

Lee said she also helped Zizak-Morais craft the structure and content of the Kids Commerce program, and is a certified leadership speaker and trainer with John C. Maxwell, a New York Times best-selling author, coach and speaker. She said her in-kind contribution to the program is valued at $1,000.

For Kawakami’s part, she’s now gaining the tools she’ll need to turn her fledgling business into a career.

She’s also preparing for entering Napa Valley College in the fall, where she will be majoring in business with a minor in hospitality.

“I'm going to NVC so that I'm still in the area” she said, “and can be with my parents so that we can still work on the business.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.