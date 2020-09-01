Napa Valley College executive wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Virus-driven changes have required Napa Valley College to not only address technology issues, but also prepare students and faculty for online learning increases.

The Business Journal is honoring Robert Parker with a North Bay CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout local counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 500

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Communications – Glassboro State College; Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting – University of Pennsylvania; Master of Science, accountancy – San Diego State University

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

We were able to quickly pivot to virtual meetings and remote work activities. After a few weeks of getting used to the change, activities were conducted and work was completed. We are now working remotely with our auditors to complete our Fiscal Year 2020 audit.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

As a California Community College, we had to quickly shift most of our instruction from face-to-face to online in March, and that shift has continued for our fall semester. We do expect to return to more face-to-face instruction when feasible.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: Our faculty and staff moved quickly in March to shift to online instruction and remote service delivery as a result of Shelter-at-Home directives. Students were able to complete their studies and purchasing and payroll operations continued uninterrupted. In an effort to support our students, we provided loaner laptops as well as WiFi hotspots to students in need, which has enabled them to continue their studies online.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Expect change at any moment. Do not expect that your plan for the future will be executed without interruptions and diversions. Embrace the adventure.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

I believe the shift to primarily online education in the short-term will permanently change the way some students and faculty view online instruction in the long-term. I believe we will see a greater percentage of students opt for online instruction as a preferred method of attending classes.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

Honestly, every decision I made in the past has led me to where I am today. Some might be classified as “mistakes” but all led me to the next step in my journey – I don’t think I would change a thing.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Spending five years working for a software company and travelling throughout the country helping clients implement an integrated financial system. I had the opportunity to travel to most of the U.S. and see parts of the country I had never seen before.

What is your greatest business success?

Passing the CPA exam.

What was your toughest business decision?

During the last economic downturn the organization I worked for at the time needed to downsize operations to reduce salary expense. We all worked together to freeze hiring and shift staff to different departments and locations. The change was painful, but we accomplished our objective without layoffs.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

My dream as a child was to be a professional singer.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Enjoy life and treasure every moment with your family and friends. Be grateful for where you are and what you have, and don’t take any day for granted.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: Board treasurer, Arts Council Napa Valley; board treasurer, Association of Community and Continuing Education

Quick takes....

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Tim Cook

Current reading: “Tales of the City”

Most want to meet: I wish it was possible to meet Harvey Milk

Stress relievers: Walking and being outdoors

Favorite activities outside work: Reading and researching