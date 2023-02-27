Napa Valley College hires academic affairs exec

Priscilla Mora, Ph.D., is the new assistant superintendent and vice president of academic affairs at Napa Valley College.

Mora is set to start at the Napa community college on March 13.

"Dr. Mora brings a history of progressively responsible leadership in the field of higher education, and particularly in community colleges,” said Superintendent and President Torence Powell, Ed.D. "Her years of experience as tenured faculty member, Academic Senate president and dean, coupled with her knowledge of institutional planning and governance, will be of tremendous asset to NVC.”

Mora currently serves as dean of Student Learning at Moorpark College in Moorpark. Prior to her current position, she was dean of humanities, social sciences, fine and performing arts, and English at Santa Barbara City College, having also served as Academic Senate president, department lead and English as a Second Language instructor during her 13 years there.

Mora has a master's degree in English from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a doctorate in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from New York University.