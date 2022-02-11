Napa Valley College hires finance, business VP

James Reeves has been named vice president for business and finance at Napa Valley College.

The college stated Reeves has more than 30 years at several institutions, as a faculty member, department chair, dean of students, vice president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and interim president. Most recently, he was vice president for administrative services at Los Angeles City College. He also worked at Marymount California University.

“Jim’s specialized expertise in cost management, project management and improving operating effectiveness will be a tremendous asset to Napa Valley College, especially at a time we are looking toward every administrative efficiency possible,” stated Robert Frost, interim superintendent and president. “I know the entire college is looking forward to the essential element of transparency to our budget development process that Jim will bring.

Reeves holds a dual-major bachelor’s degree in psychology and physical education and a master’s degree in education both from Dominguez Hills State University. He also has additional training at the University of California, Santa Barbara, at the NACUBO/W/ACUBO business institute, in addition to executive leadership training at Stanford University, the college stated.