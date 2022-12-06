Napa Valley College official moves to Napa County communications post

Holly Dawson has been appointed deputy county executive officer for communications, for the county of Napa.

“Holly brings a wealth of experience to this important leadership position,” said David Morrison, the county’s interim CEO. “Not only does she have extensive experience leading communications efforts, Holly has lived in this community for more than 20 years. We are excited to have her lead the crucial work of developing and implementing a comprehensive communications strategy for the County.”

Her most recent post was as director for public affairs and communications for Napa Valley College. Prior to that, Dawson served as executive director of Leadership Napa Valley, a program focused on strengthening our community by developing, involving, inspiring and informing current and future leaders in Napa County and as marketing director for Copia: The American Center for Wine, Food & the Arts. She started a consulting business in Napa in 2009.

She also worked six years as director, corporate communications and community affairs for KQED public television and radio; and several years as a senior aide to an elected official in San Francisco