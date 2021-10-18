Napa Valley College receives $5M grant to increase STEM degrees among Latino students

Napa Valley College has been awarded nearly $5 million in a five-year grant to increase the number of Latino and low-income students earning degrees.

The community college hopes to boost enrollment in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to build model-transfer agreements between two- and four-year colleges in those areas, Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent and vice president for student affairs announced Oct. 11.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions — Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (HSI-STEM) and Articulation program, and will provide just under $1 million in the first year, which began Oct. 1. The grant is expected to provide similar amounts annually through the 2025–2026 academic year, according to the news release.

“I am so proud of our team and happy for our students who will benefit from these funds,” De Haro said. “We’ll be able to put into place innovative advising and support structures to help overcome weaknesses that we’ve identified through ongoing assessment and analysis. These high-impact practices will have a measurable effect on the success of our highly diverse student population.”

Luis Alcázar, associate dean for MESA and STEM program services, led the effort to secure funding for NVC’s program, dubbed Cultivamos con Cariño, which means “cultivate with love/affection/care.”

The STEM grant is the fourth HSI money that Napa Valley College has received since 2005, according to the institution.