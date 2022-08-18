Napa Valley College secures $31M grant for student housing construction

Napa Valley College, which plans on constructing housing development, including traditional dormitory rooms, as well as furnished and unfurnished studios and apartments with a total of 588 beds, has announced it has received a $31 million grant from the State’s Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program.

“With this $31 million grant, the Board has doubled down on its commitment to students, and a portion of units will be available to qualified students for less than $600 when the buildings open. This will support our efforts to address student affordability and the needs of our housing insecure student population for years to come,” stated Jeff Dodd, president, Napa Valley College Board of Trustees.

College officials said the project is meant to address food and housing insecurity which can affect the ability of students to learn.

“Part of providing a comprehensive academic program is ensuring students have their basic needs covered so they can pursue their education without worrying about their next meal or where they will sleep each night,” added Dr. Torence Powell, superintendent/president at Napa Valley College.

Work on the project, called River Trail Village at Napa Valley College, is expected to begin later this year with completion in 2024. Officials in April told the Journal project cost would be $83 million for the three, four-story buildings.

The Journal also previously reported that the project is a public-private partnership, or a P3, in which a nonprofit organization leases the ground where the housing is constructed then issues tax-exempt bonds to fund the project.

The project is being spearheaded by Oakland-based developer The Martin Group and Newport Beach-headquartered HPI Architecture.