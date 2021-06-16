Napa Valley College selects new workforce dean

Douglas Marriott is the new senior dean, career education and workforce development at Napa Valley College, the institution announced.

The job puts Marriott in charge of the Career Education and Workforce Development division and associated programs and departments, including accounting; business; child and family studies and education; computer studies; computer information systems application; digital design graphics technology; hospitality, culinary and tourism management; LGBT education studies; machine tool technology; technical studies; viticulture and winery technology; welding; and work experience; as well as providing leadership and administration of Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley campus and community education program.

Most recently, Marriott was the dean of adult and community education as well as workforce development at Los Angeles Valley College, according to Napa Valley College. Marriott taught in both the psychology and English departments at Los Angeles Valley College and directed specially funded workforce development projects for its workforce training program prior to becoming a dean in 2017.

Before joining the Southern California college, Marriott worked at the Los Angeles Community College District.

Marriott holds three bachelor’s degrees from the University of Washington in international studies, Spanish and communications. He also holds a master’s degree in education, curriculum and instruction from Chapman University and a doctorate in educational leadership from UCLA.