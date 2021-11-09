Napa Valley College starts recruitment to replace retiring president Ronald Kraft

Napa Valley College is seeking a new leader for the first time in nearly a decade with the impending retirement of Dr. Ronald Kraft, president and superintendent of the two-year community college.

Kraft has announced his departure to the board of trustees and is expected to retire sometime in January, board member Kyle Iverson confirmed Monday. He has served as NVC's president since August 2012 when he moved to Northern California from Orange County.

A higher education leader for about three decades, Kraft is retiring as the school moves ahead on major changes, including an on-campus housing development for students and a $10 million donation by the Wine Spectator Foundation to NVC's wine and viticulture program, which is scheduled for an approval vote by trustees Thursday night.

Kraft's key achievement may be "positioning the college into the center of conversations with the community," said Iverson, who was elected to the NVC board in 2014. "When I came on board, the college was viewed as an island on its own. What he's done is to highlight its connections with the community. Everyone at some level has some connection to Napa Valley College, and he's really played on that; the college is more in the news now than it was nearly 10 years ago when he came on."

Recent health problems and medical treatment for Kraft's wife played into his decision to retire, according to Iverson.

A call to Kraft was not immediately returned on Monday when Iverson said the college was hosting a visit from Daisy Gonzales, the acting chancellor of California Community Colleges.

Kraft announced his upcoming retirement to NVC trustees and staff several months ago, but no public announcement had been issued, college spokesperson Holly Dawson said late Monday.

NVC will likely pursue an interim president as it recruits a permanent replacement for Kraft, Iverson added.

Recruitment advertisements for a new NVC president have been published online, which a listing on the Inside Higher Ed website seeking candidates with at least five years of administrative experience in higher education. The ad lists a tentative starting date of April 4, 2022, for the college's next leader.

Kraft, a former president, and chief executive of Southern California University of Health Sciences in Whittier, first became interim president as a replacement for Dr. Edna Baehre-Kolovani, who left in 2012 to become president of Tidewater Community College in Virginia. He was permanently appointed to the NVC leadership post in May 2013.

