Napa Valley College to require COVID-19 vaccination for in-person activities starting in January

Come January, Napa Valley College will become Napa County's first public educational institution to require students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to go to campus.

The two-year community college's board of trustees approved the requirement last week, which also will apply to employees and volunteers. Students attending classes or taking part in other on-campus activities will need to show proof of inoculation against COVID-19, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before the spring 2022 semester begins Jan. 18, while the mandate for NVC staff and volunteers will take effect Jan. 1.

NVC will join at least 49 of California's 88 community college districts in requiring inoculation for people studying and teaching on campus, school Superintendent Ron Kraft said before the vote, which took place during a meeting held by Zoom videoconference. Vaccination mandates already have been in place since July for students and staff at the University of California and California State University, the state networks for four-year learning.

Under NVC's policy, unvaccinated students and staff will be able to seek exemptions to the vaccine mandate based on medical grounds or "sincerely held" religious beliefs, or can seek "reasonable accommodations," through the college's human resources staff. Those receiving exemptions will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests, and face masks will remain mandatory for all people entering buildings and other indoor spaces.

Kraft urged NVC trustees to leave decisions on granting exemptions to college staff rather than attempt to bake detailed exemptions into its policy. "There are sincerely held beliefs in many religions; the investigative piece of that, I'm urging us not to go in that direction," he said.

Ahead of the January deadlines, NVC will work to find a vendor to verify and track vaccination statuses of students and staff, according to the policy. Other remaining tasks include creating medical and religious exemption forms, meeting with collective bargaining groups, and creating a media campaign to inform students of the requirement.

NVC leaders moved toward a vaccine requirement after a September survey of students and staff by the college revealed strong overall support, Kraft said before the vote.

Of 730 fall-semester students to respond, 54% said they would be likely to take classes in person if a COVID-19 vaccine became mandatory — compared to 50% if student had the option of inoculation or regular testing, and only 33% without a vaccine requirement. In addition, 83% of surveyed students said they already have received full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and another 4% were partially inoculated or planned to get the vaccine.

Among 275 NVC faculty members surveyed, 59% supported a vaccine mandate for students and another 22% supported "strongly encouraging" inoculation, while 64% favored the requirement for staff and 17% supported strong encouragement. Eighty-five percent of surveyed faculty reported receiving full vaccination.

Trustee Elizabeth Goff, a teacher at American Canyon High School before her election to the NVC board three years ago, emphasized the need to keep students safe enough to return them to in-person learning as quickly as possible, with many of the college's courses still being taught online.

"This is a very sane and safe plan; it's been proven that vaccination works, that masks work," she said. "Let's not go backwards. Online classes just don't work for a lot of things; we need to keep our students in the classroom."

"I can't separate my job as a trustee and my other job as a public school teacher in this issue, because I think of my students who end up being your students, and their safety, as well as the safety of everyone who works at the college, is at stake here."

Trustees received about a half-dozen emails opposing the vaccine mandate, including one in the name of "concerned employees" calling the requirement an infringement on personal liberty, medical privacy and religious freedom. "We are educators, not public health enforcers; it is a highly charged topic and cautionary patience is always better than a rushed emergency mandate that results in chaos and litigation," the letter read, one of several questioning the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.

For younger California students, an upcoming mandate announced earlier this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom would require COVID-19 vaccination to attend public and private schools in person as soon as next year

The requirement would not take effect until the school term after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval for minors to receive a vaccine — timeline state officials say could launch the mandate as early as the fall of 2022. The mandate would be phased in starting with grades 7 to 12, followed by students from kindergarten to sixth grade.

