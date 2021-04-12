Napa Valley concert series to resume this summer — outdoors because of the virus

Festival Napa Valley plans to welcome audiences back for a full program of events, July 16-25, 2021, all to be held in outdoor setting, the Napa Valley Festival Association announced Friday.

Festival Napa Valley 2021 Venues and Event Hosts include Alpha Omega, Antica Napa Valley, B Cellars, Bardessono, Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Culinary Institute of America at Copia, Darioush, Far Niente, Frank Family Vineyards, HALL St. Helena, Napa Valley College, Opus One, Raymond Vineyards, Silverado Resort and Spa, Solage Napa Valley, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery, The Donum Estate, Palmaz Vineyards, Theorem Vineyards, Trefethen Family Vineyards, and the Green Car Barn.

Events include: opening night at Charles Krug with soprano Lisette Oropesa, winner of the 2019 Richard Tucker and Beverly Sills Awards, with Jennifer Hudson headlining the Arts for All Gala benefiting Napa County public school arts education and the festival’s community programming • Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs at Darioush Winery.

In addition to presenting the wide range of performing arts for which Festival Napa Valley has become renowned – from symphonic concerts, opera, and dance to chamber music and jazz – the 2021 Season will see the launch of three major new initiatives:

• The Manetti Shrem Opera Program, including fully staged and semi-staged opera performances, a tuition-free summer conservatory providing advanced study and performance opportunities to college-aged students and recent graduates, and scholarship prizes for extraordinary young opera singers with emerging careers.

• Frost School @ Festival Napa Valley, a multiyear partnership with University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, with Frost faculty and students.

• The Joel Revzen Conducting Fellowship, a career development grant and performance opportunity for a rising conductor.

Marking the Festival’s 15th anniversary and celebrating the return to live events, all tickets for evening concerts this year will be $15. All daytime concerts will be admission-free (reservations required).

“This is our gift to the Napa community, made possible by the generosity of our Board and donors,” said Charles Letourneau, vice president and director of Artistic Planning.

Concert tickets are now available, along with Patron Passes providing access to a collection of curated events. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets and passes, visit FestivalNapaValley.org.