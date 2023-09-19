Napa Valley Education Foundation hires new development director

Napa Valley Education Foundation has announced the appointment of Rachel Luppens as director of development.

Luppens joins the organization after having most recently served as development manager at Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, where she was responsible for creating programs for funders and corporate partners, according to the Sept. 3 release.

Luppens earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Sonoma State University, where she also mentored first-generation college students like herself, according to the release.

“Rachel's dedication to education, coupled with her experience in philanthropy and community partnerships, makes her the ideal candidate to lead our development efforts,” Jennifer Stewart, executive director of Napa Valley Education Foundation, said in the release. “Her leadership will be instrumental in expanding our reach and creating enduring positive change in the lives of the students we serve.”