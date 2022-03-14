Napa Valley Naturals brand part of Stonewall Kitchen acquisition

The Napa Valley Naturals brand of California culinary oils and vinegars was part the sale of Maine-based specialty foods and home goods group Stonewall Kitchen to private equity firm TA Associates.

Started as Napa Valley Trading Co. by Kendall Cook in the mid-1990s, Napa Valley Naturals grew to be a top-selling natural foods olive oil brand before it was sold to Stonewall Kitchen in 2018, according to an announcement at the time of that deal.

Boston-based Audax Private Equity had acquired Stonewall Kitchen in 2019 and in the Monday announcement of the deal with TA Associates said it tripled the size of Stonewall Kitchen in the past two years.

Stonewall Kitchen stared in 1991 as a brand of jellies and jams sold in Northeast farmers’ markets. The company grew over time to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes. It acquired the Michel Design Works brand personal and home care products; Vermont Coffee Company brand of organic coffee; Urban Accents brand of spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; Village Candle brand of candles, gifts and accessories; Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; Montebello brand of organic pasta imported from Italy; Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments.

Bill Christ, a managing director of TA, which has offices in Boston and around the world, said the firm has been watching the Stonewall Kitchen Brand for a while.

“As longtime fans of the Stonewall Kitchen brand and its delicious products, we’re excited to invest in the company’s journey and partner with John and the entire management team,” Christ said of John Striker, CEO of Stonewall Kitchen. “The culture and business practices at Stonewall Kitchen align closely with TA’s own philosophy and values, and we believe that we can transform the company together into an even more substantial enterprise.”