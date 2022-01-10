Napa Valley radio company makes big shift to Spanish-language format

Creating a Spanish-language radio station wasn’t in the Marcencias’ business plan when they bought KVON and KVYN radio stations nearly five years ago.

But life has changed a lot in the Napa Valley since then.

That is especially true for perhaps as much as a third of the population who largely could not understand most of their programming. When it came to details about life changing events, like fires and the pandemic, they needed information quickly, but in Spanish.

What changed on Jan. 3 is the couple began broadcasting Napa Valley’s first commercial all-Spanish language radio station. KVON 1440-AM and translator 96.9-FM ended their talk-sports format that Monday and are now all Spanish.

The station is being rebranded as MegaMix; a nod to being music heavy with hits from the 1970s to today. KVON’s target demographic will be women 25-54. Before the audience was primarily men listening to sports.

“It will cross all boundaries in genres and geographically with music that is popular in Mexico to things that are big in South America. It will truly be representative of the Hispanic diversity that exists in the valley,” explained Will Marcencia, who with wife Julissa, owns Wine Down Media.

Napa County is 34.6% Hispanic or Latino, while Sonoma County is 27.3%, according to the U.S. Census.

The couple also owns KVYN 99.3-FM. It will remain music and entertainment focused, but now will carry local sports and have some talk segments, with all content in English.

The shift has also caused a shift in talent. Spanish speaking announcer Nicolas De Luna will takes the microphone at KVON on the weekday afternoon slot.

Regular listeners of the stations can hear Nicolas De Luna on KVON on weekday afternoons. Gabriela Fernandez, who has been on KVYN, is on the Spanish channel hosting the weekday morning show. Barry Martin, who is the news lead, has moved from the KVON morning show to KVYN.

The impetus for change

The Marcencias, who met while both worked in sales and marketing for the U.S. Spanish-language media conglomerate Univision Communications, had only owned the radio stations for a few months before the wildfires of 2017 erupted in Wine Country that October.

Spanish-speaking residents of the Napa Valley turned to KVON radio to help them figure out what was going on when the 2017 wildfires swept through the area. Knowing to evacuate because they saw their neighbors doing so still didn’t explain what was happening.

“We were getting bombarded with phone calls from Spanish speakers saying, ‘We don't even know what is happening right now’,” Will Marcencia told the Business Journal. “All of our messaging at the beginning was in English on both stations.”

The fire started on a Sunday and by Monday programming was in both languages to inform the community of the danger surrounding them.

At the time KVON had a regular Sunday morning all Spanish-language program hosted by De Luna, something he has been doing for 20 years. During the fires he came in more often to give listeners regular updates in Spanish.

The station then enlisted other fluent Spanish speakers to help deliver critical information across the airwaves during the crisis.

While the Marcencias both speak Spanish, they don’t consider themselves fluent enough to be on the air.

“I will never forget those calls. People were in tears. They thought we had more information than we were disseminating,” Marcencia said. “A story I try not to get choked up about is a dad who had not heard from his daughter in four days. We put him live on air. They were listening to the station at the evacuation center. She heard her dad ask for her. He ended up coming from New York and thanking us.”

Marcencia explained how the woman’s cell phone had died, there was no signal at the center even if she could have borrowed a phone, and her focus then was on her immediate needs, not of relatives 3,000 miles away.

Then came the pandemic in 2020.

The need to disperse information in Spanish about vaccination clinics, handwashing protocols and the like became even more apparent to the station owners. Programming started to be tweaked with more Spanish-language segments added. Plenty of government announcements like public health information started to be delivered in English and Spanish to reach the whole community.

It wasn’t long before the decision to go all-Spanish was made. It involved securing the on air personalities and a library of Spanish music. In the future other hosts are expected to be hired.

What others are saying

What Bernie Narvaez, president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, likes most about the changes at KVON is the sense of community the owners and radio personalities bring.