Napa Valley roadhouse restaurant Mustards Grill celebrates 40 years

Mustards Grill, a Napa Valley roadhouse founded by Chef Cindy Pawlcyn, will celebrate 40 years in business June 15‒18.

Plans include a special commemorative menu over the four days, preceded earlier in the month by a “40 for 40” online wine auction to benefit Napa Valley Meals-on-Wheels and Food Bank programs, as reported in Paul Franson’s newsletter NapaLife.

Before founding Mustards Grill in 1983, Pawlcyn served as the opening chef at Meadowood in St. Helena. She is a three-time finalist for the Outstanding Restaurateur Award from the James Beard Foundation, and is the author of five cookbooks, according to NapaLife.