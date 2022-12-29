Napa Valley, Solano restaurateurs take risks as industry emerges from pandemic shadow

The last week of the year, the Journal reflects on key trends that moved the North Bay economy.

Restaurateurs have been known to be unafraid of risk.

This year, the North Bay saw some standout examples of restaurateurs boldly taking on new ventures.

Christopher Kostow, owner of The Charter Oak in St. Helena and executive chef at The Restaurant at Meadowood, in the spring opened a deli called Loveski, located at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market.

Kostow told the Business Journal in March that, despite the significant challenges to the restaurant industry during the pandemic, he remains undeterred.

“(I) think if you're good and you do it right and you build a good culture and you have a good product, you're going to succeed,” Kostow said. “And I don't think the pandemic changed any of those fundamentals.”

Kostow also plans to remain as executive chef at the three-Michelin-star Meadowood restaurant when it reopens. The property burned in the September 2020 Glass Fire. A date has not been announced.

And then there’s Elliot Bell, a protégé of Thomas Keller, the world-famous chef who owns the The French Laundry.

Bell, who worked for nearly a decade at the three-Michelin-star restaurant in Yountville, climbed the ladder to become executive sous chef before leaving to start planning for his own establishment.

“It has always been a goal of mine to have my own restaurant,” Bell told the Business Journal in April.

He already had a St. Helena location secured, as well as funding, for his restaurant that will be named Charlie’s — after his son.

After filing permits with the city in March, Bell said he was hoping to open Charlie’s in September. He was expecting about four to five months of construction, and also being realistic about long wait times for equipment.

That patience was needed.

“We had anticipated opening before the end of year, but it has been a snowball effect of delays, beginning with our ability to access the space much later than anticipated,” Bell told the Business Journal on Dec. 12. That was followed by having to make adjustments to the construction plan. “It’s been a long road thus far, but we can finally see the lights at the end of the tunnel and look forward to finally opening our doors by next summer.”

Over in Fairfield, Molly Tou decided to come back to the food business after running a family-owned eatery for 15 years.

Two60 Kitchen + Bar serves up New American cuisine — food that fuses flavors from around the world. Shanghai lumpia, pastas, steaks and chops are among the many choices on the menu.

Tou, however, made her move during the pandemic. In her defense, though, she had already lined up financing and started construction on her restaurant in October 2019, as she told the Business Journal in September.

Her gamble paid off.

Now more than two years after opening, Two60Kitchen is in the process of expanding.

“I always have this thought in my head that when you make a restaurant too big, it seems empty,” she said. “But then last year after Christmas, I realized that I needed a private banquet room and also a room for overflow dining, especially on the weekends.”