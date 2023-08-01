Napa Valley solar facility with a twist wins American Canyon approval

American Canyon is to get a solar facility along Highway 29 capable of generating enough electricity to power hundreds of homes.

Drivers on the busy highway won't see the typical sight of solar arrays on the ground. This solar facility is to double as a covered storage site for up to 253 boats and RVs.

More than 5,000 solar panels are to be mounted on parking canopies that are 18 feet high. The panels are to feed 3 megawatts of electricity into the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power grid.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.257026&lat=38.198033&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The American Canyon City Council approved Napa Junction Solar on Thursday. The 6.6-acre, L-shaped site is located at 5381 Broadway — also known as Highway 29 — in the industrial area of the city's northern Napa Junction area.

Having a solar facility double as a boat and RV storage facility isn't a new idea. For example, such a facility exists in Rio Vista in neighboring Solano County.

Whether other local projects can pull double duty as solar power stations remains to be seen. The application for Napa Junction Solar suggests that could be the case.

"The project's solar initiative is expected to be an iconic development in the City of American Canyon and set a trend for other developments to look at solar as a viable option with various applications," it said.

What homes and businesses are powered by the green energy remains to be seen.

"Unfortunately, right now, the state doesn't allow us to designate or send that power to a specific building and/or project," developer Rick Hess said. "We're required to basically put it into the grid and then it is distributed from there. I would love to be able to designate it, but we're just not permitted to do that."

However, the project application says the solar energy will use the PG&E grid to go to Marin Clean Energy, which provides electricity to Napa County and other local counties.

The American Canyon project won't be the county's first large solar facility. The more traditional Renewable Properties LLC solar farm opened in 2019 in the rural county along Interstate 80 to generate 3 megawatts of power.

Also Thursday, the Planning Commission endorsed the proposed 216-home Promontory subdivision on 57 acres in Watson Ranch.

The subdivision is to meet city affordable housing requirements by including 54 junior accessory dwelling units. These are separate living units of 500 square feet or less contained within the primary houses. Deed restrictions would require homeowners to rent to low-income or very-low-income households, if they decide to rent.

"You can't force somebody to rent out part of their house," said Steve Reilly of 330 Land Co. LLC, the project applicant.

Watson Ranch is 309 acres. Of that, 252 acres are controlled by American Canyon I LLC and 57 acres by Newell family interests. Promontory is to be on the 57-acre Newell property.

The proposed Promontory subdivision map will next go to the City Council.