Napa Valley Vine Trail group names new executive director

Shawn Casey-White is the new executive director of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, a grassroots nonprofit working to build a walking and biking trail system to connect the entire Napa Valley.

Casey-White most recently served as senior vice president of the American Heart Association, The coalition stated that she replaces retiring Executive Director Philip Sales

“I really wanted to make the Napa community my home again and invest my resources in this unique valley. The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition allows me to do just that. I can be a part of something special for our local community, while applying my experience to further grow the amazing opportunities of the Vine Trail,” she stated in the group’s announcement.

The 47-mile route the group is pushing to create would stretch from the Vallejo ferry terminal to Calistoga in the north valley.