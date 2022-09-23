Subscribe

Napa Valley wine firm C. Mondavi promotes for top marketing post

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 23, 2022, 2:48PM

Pam Novak has been promoted by Napa Valley-based C. Mondavi & Family to the post of vice president of marketing.

“Pam has demonstrated throughout her career the ability to speak to all consumer segments while driving brand awareness with the trade and distributors alike. Her appointment to this important role as the Marketing steward of our historic wines, as well as new brands integrating into our portfolio, is exciting,” stated David Brown, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, in the announcement.

The company stated Novak has worked seven years with the C. Mondavi & Family company overseeing the CK Mondavi & Family brand. The family holds 857 acres of Napa Valley land and additional vineyards in Yolo County.

As vice president of Marketing, the company stated the entire portfolio of C. Mondavi & Family’s will fall under Novak’s leadership, including Charles Krug, Napa Valley’s culture hub and California’s first tasting room.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette