Napa Valley wine firm C. Mondavi promotes for top marketing post

Pam Novak has been promoted by Napa Valley-based C. Mondavi & Family to the post of vice president of marketing.

“Pam has demonstrated throughout her career the ability to speak to all consumer segments while driving brand awareness with the trade and distributors alike. Her appointment to this important role as the Marketing steward of our historic wines, as well as new brands integrating into our portfolio, is exciting,” stated David Brown, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, in the announcement.

The company stated Novak has worked seven years with the C. Mondavi & Family company overseeing the CK Mondavi & Family brand. The family holds 857 acres of Napa Valley land and additional vineyards in Yolo County.

As vice president of Marketing, the company stated the entire portfolio of C. Mondavi & Family’s will fall under Novak’s leadership, including Charles Krug, Napa Valley’s culture hub and California’s first tasting room.